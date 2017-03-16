Qatar takes stake in Rocket Internet's HelloFresh

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund reportedly buys interest in recipe and ingredients firm
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has taken a stake in Rocket Internet's recipe and ingredients business HelloFresh as part of a previously announced fundraising, the German company said on Thursday.
Founded in Berlin in 2007, Rocket has built up dozens of businesses from fashion e-commerce to food delivery, but many investors have become concerned about heavy losses and falling valuations for its key start-ups.
Rocket Internet said in December that HelloFresh had raised 85 million euros ($91.16 million) from an unnamed leading global investor and existing shareholder Baillie Gifford, at a 2 billion euro valuation, down from a previous 2.6 billion euros.
On Thursday German magazine WirtschaftsWoche cited HelloFresh Chief Executive Dominik Richter as saying that Qatar had been part of the fundraising.
A spokeswoman for HelloFresh confirmed the report, saying it was very happy to welcome Qatar as a long-term investor, noting that the fund usually only invests in big corporations and listed companies.
Shares in Rocket Internet dropped last month after major investor Kinnevik sold half its stake in the German e-commerce company as the two increasingly become competitors.
Rocket Internet's stake in HelloFresh now stands at 53 percent. HelloFresh is one of its biggest holdings and is viewed as a potential candidate for an initial public offering, though a previous attempt to list the business stalled in 2015.
@1 guy. Thank you for eagerly awaiting my remarks. The reality, which seems to escape you, and other commentators with tunnel vision, is that expats... moreThursday, 16 March 2017 12:28 PM - WHJ
I would like to record my total agreement with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman moreThursday, 16 March 2017 10:02 AM - Patrick
That's not enough. They should have gotten at least a year in prison! People like this don't deserve a second chance. moreThursday, 16 March 2017 11:40 AM - Sally Jenkins
@1 guy. Thank you for eagerly awaiting my remarks. The reality, which seems to escape you, and other commentators with tunnel vision, is that expats... moreThursday, 16 March 2017 12:28 PM - WHJ
Finally Credit Bureau, working to live up to its responsibility. Wish it was there in 2008. Nevertheless, better late then never. My doubt is, the data... moreTuesday, 14 March 2017 8:58 AM - Diya Pardasani
Well they are very American in one respect and that is the inane waffling about rainbows and superheroes. Please, you took an establish concept and executed... moreWednesday, 15 March 2017 11:25 AM - MT3
@1 guy. Thank you for eagerly awaiting my remarks. The reality, which seems to escape you, and other commentators with tunnel vision, is that expats... moreThursday, 16 March 2017 12:28 PM - WHJ
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
Finally Credit Bureau, working to live up to its responsibility. Wish it was there in 2008. Nevertheless, better late then never. My doubt is, the data... moreTuesday, 14 March 2017 8:58 AM - Diya Pardasani
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules