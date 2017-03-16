Qatar takes stake in Rocket Internet's HelloFresh

Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund reportedly buys interest in recipe and ingredients firm

By Reuters
  • Thursday, 16 March 2017 3:37 PM

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has taken a stake in Rocket Internet's recipe and ingredients business HelloFresh as part of a previously announced fundraising, the German company said on Thursday.

Founded in Berlin in 2007, Rocket has built up dozens of businesses from fashion e-commerce to food delivery, but many investors have become concerned about heavy losses and falling valuations for its key start-ups.

Rocket Internet said in December that HelloFresh had raised 85 million euros ($91.16 million) from an unnamed leading global investor and existing shareholder Baillie Gifford, at a 2 billion euro valuation, down from a previous 2.6 billion euros.

On Thursday German magazine WirtschaftsWoche cited HelloFresh Chief Executive Dominik Richter as saying that Qatar had been part of the fundraising.

A spokeswoman for HelloFresh confirmed the report, saying it was very happy to welcome Qatar as a long-term investor, noting that the fund usually only invests in big corporations and listed companies.

Shares in Rocket Internet dropped last month after major investor Kinnevik sold half its stake in the German e-commerce company as the two increasingly become competitors.

Rocket Internet's stake in HelloFresh now stands at 53 percent. HelloFresh is one of its biggest holdings and is viewed as a potential candidate for an initial public offering, though a previous attempt to list the business stalled in 2015.

Related:

Stories

German e-commerce firm to buy Kuwait's Talabat for $169m

Qatar's SWF part of group to buy $7bn stake in UK's National Grid

Malaysia looks to Qatar for investment in tourism, infrastructure

Sovereign funds increasingly do their own private equity deals

Qatar's SWF said to fail to commit to bailout of world's oldest bank

Companies

Qatar Investment Authority

Also in Banking & Finance

Qatar's QInvest buys US land to build apartments

Oman set to close $600m loan for Omantel buy

Also in Qatar

Doha Festival City unveils outdoor trail, delays opening

US airlines, unions urge Trump to act over Gulf rivals

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Soft money: will cash transactions soon be a thing of the past?

Soft money: will cash transactions soon be a thing of the past?

The rapid digitisation of banking in the UAE is enabling robots...

Oman gains breathing space with jumbo $5bn bond sale

Oman gains breathing space with jumbo $5bn bond sale

Order books for the issue totalled $20bn, showing that Oman can...

Taking cover: Inside the GCC home insurance market

Taking cover: Inside the GCC home insurance market

Home insurance in the GCC remains remarkably low, despite arresting...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking