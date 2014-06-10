Qatar taxi fleet to grow by over 133% in time for World Cup

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
State's transportation company Mowasalat is planning to have more than 7,000 cabs on the road in time for the 2022 tournament
Qatar’s public transportation company Mowasalat is planning to more than double its current fleet of taxis by the time the 2022 World Cup comes around, a senior official has told Doha News.
The state-backed firm has confirmed plans to ensure that 7,000 taxis are on the roads before the world football tournament gets underway in the Gulf state.
The current Karwa fleet comprised about 3,000 cars, with 1,200 of those Mowasalat-run taxis, and the rest operated by two franchisees – 1,000 blue-roofed cars from Al Ijarah, and 800 from maroon-roofed Al Million.
A Mowasalat spokeswoman said that Qatar would have a total of 4,000 taxis by the end of 2014.
Earlier this year, Mowasalat’s CEO Khalid al Hail said that contracts had been awarded to two new taxi franchisees.
The third operator, Ibn Ajayan, will have 300 cars on the road by the summer, with a further 200 by the end of the year, Doha News reported.
A further announcement is expected soon about Profit Trading & Contracting Company - the fourth franchisee confirmed by Mowasalat.
Mowasalat has previously said that it was looking into tender contracts to bring another two firms on board, creating a total of six franchises under the Karwa taxi brand. However, previous plans to roll out yellow-roofed taxis from firm Petro Qatar were scrapped after not meeting licensing requirements last summer.
Mowasalat has previously said Qatar’s Karwa taxi service will be run entirely by private firms by 2017 as it withdraws to operate solely as a regulator.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules