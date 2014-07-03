Qatar tests open air cooling zones for World Cup 2022

By Neil Halligan
  • July 03 2014 11:35
Two fan zones experience “innovative” cooling technology developed to deal with searing heat.
The World Cup fan zone at Katara Cultural Village. The open-air venue will have a retractable roof and will be cooled using a prototype of one of the systems of “innovative technology” that Qatar is developing to use in stadiums and other public areas when it hosts the World Cup in 2022. Image: Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

The World Cup fan zone at Katara Cultural Village. The open-air venue will have a retractable roof and will be cooled using a prototype of one of the systems of “innovative technology” that Qatar is developing to use in stadiums and other public areas when it hosts the World Cup in 2022. Image: Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

Despite an ongoing investigation into the bidding process, Qatar’s preparations for FIFA World Cup 2022 continued with the launch of cooled fan zones for supporters in Doha watching the current world cup in Brazil.

Ahead of the World Cup tournament in eight years time, Qatar is looking to develop a more efficient cooling technology for its stadiums, in order to combat the soaring summer temperatures of over 40 degrees.

When Qatar was awarded the tournament in December 2010, their plan included staging the event during the summer months using air conditioned stadiums.

A small, solar-powered prototype stadium seating 500 was built during the bid process, but organisers want to develop more efficient technologies ahead of 2022.

Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy started trialling its “innovative technology” at Brazil 2014 fan zones at Katara Cultural Village and Aspire Zone Foundation in Doha.

The venue at Katara has a retractable roof and is cooled using a prototype of one of the systems of that Qatar is developing to use in stadiums and other public areas when it hosts the World Cup in 2022.

At the Aspire Zone Foundation Fan Zone, the size of a full scale football pitch, visitors experience the cooling technology developed for use on training pitches and spectator walkways in 2022.

Speaking to media in Doha, Executive Director of Communications and Marketing for the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy Nasser Al Khater said the trials have been a success.

“We had a challenge, which is to try different cooling types and technologies for public places... I can say that we succeeded in this mission.

“The temperature inside (the fan zone) is about 13 degrees less than the temperature outside. We had this challenge and we managed to respond to it,” he said.

Related Stories

Media

Qatar's beIN Sports sues Lebanese TV company over World Cup broadcasts

Lifestyle

Revealed: Brazil World Cup commentators based in front of TV in Doha

Politics & Economics

Qatar’s 2022 World Cup: An investment legacy own goal?
Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Anonymous Wednesday, 22 October 2014 1:01 PM[UAE] - Qatar

?The temperature inside (the fan zone) is about 13 degrees less than the temperature outside. We had this challenge and we managed to respond to it,? he said.

Well, because it was night time during watching of WC matches, no scorching sun. Manage first to cool all the bus waiting shed.

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Allan Friday, 11 July 2014 1:56 AM[UAE] - france

AND WHAT OUTDOOR COOLING SYSTEM IS DESIGNED FOR THE PLAYERS!!!!

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: MT3 Wednesday, 9 July 2014 1:05 PM[UAE] - UAE

AB - why don't you contact Graham and ask him if he'd be willing to work on one of these sites and live in their accommodation for a week and then report back to us so we can really see if the conditions are as pleasant as he believes. I'd do it myself but I know it would half kill me to be out in the sun labouring for 9 hours a day. I actually don't have a particular issue with the use of this labour per se because it would be hypocritical - the entire developed world, West and East, exploits cheap human resources in the undeveloped world; like it or not, we all live off the proceeds of exploitation one way or another. Change is going to be incremental and slow but a little compassion, particularly at this special time of the year, might go some way to starting to make that change.

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Graham Tuesday, 8 July 2014 7:18 PM[UAE] - UAE

I have read many comments I actually believe non come from anyone who has visited Qatar ,100s have died building the stadiums As far as I am aware NON have died on stadium construction sites There are 1.5 million Asian Workers in Qatar
and only a few die ever year (Mostly of Heart attacks or Road accidents Don't people die in Western countries or are all your undertakers now unemployed
Terrible Living conditions compared to What There own countries ,no way! Compared to Eastern Europeans in Europe or Mexicans in USA or Aborigonies
in Australia In fact 98% live in better conditions than USA Trailor park resedents
In the summer months No one is allowed to work outside between 11 am and 3pm in the afternoon
Companies have to pay salaries within 15 days of the next month If they work long hours they get paid overtime They are actually in Qatar for money usually to send back to save their family andrealations from starving
Of course Gutter newspapers can find an odd cases but very few

Posted by: Sandy Wednesday, 9 July 2014 12:06 PM[UAE] - UAE

Graham, I have been to Qatar and surely they are not as considerate (in policies, not on personal / individual basis) as UAE. You mentioned people dying of heart attack - this is logical, except the fact that almost all of 400 odd Nepalese and around 500 Indians died of heart attack in last two years were in their 20s and 30s. Did Qatar hire sick workers without medical ?? Yes, it is a matter of choice to die of hunger / live in misery in own country but to come to promised land and meet the fate like this (though none this negative publicity will stop people in applying for such job - when they are desperate enough to take offers from Iraq and Syria as well), but country also has some responsibility for the residents.

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Hdee Sunday, 6 July 2014 3:08 PM[UAE] - Iran

what about the living conditions of those 'poor' workers who work in the sweltering heat to build buildings and stadiums so that their owner's can reap on the profit's !!

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Articles

Myriam Fares and Amir Diab to play in Dubai on New Year

Opening act will be played by Jordanian rapper and hip hop...

7 must-dos before leaving your car for the winter break

Avoid coming home to duller paint and a dead battery with...

Winter holidays in the Middle East and Western Asia

Discover nearby winter destinations like Lebanon, Azerbaijan...

Top UK comedian set to make Dubai debut in 2017

Russell Howard will perform for three nights at the Dubai...

Emirati aims to break Guinness World Record for fastest crossing of UAE

Jalal Bin Thaneya says campaigning for children and adults...

Revealed: luxury travel trends for 2017

Flying to multiple destinations in one trip and planning...

How not to gain weight during the holidays

Tips by clinical dietician Bara’a Al-Ries

More from Arabian Business

GCC»

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Opinion»

10 things we learnt during our rebrand

Industries»

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

World»

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Markets»

Gulf states set to drive rebound in sukuk issuance in 2017

Interviews»

Meet the man behind Dubai Aqua Fun