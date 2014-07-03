Qatar tests open air cooling zones for World Cup 2022

Despite an ongoing investigation into the bidding process, Qatar’s preparations for FIFA World Cup 2022 continued with the launch of cooled fan zones for supporters in Doha watching the current world cup in Brazil.

Ahead of the World Cup tournament in eight years time, Qatar is looking to develop a more efficient cooling technology for its stadiums, in order to combat the soaring summer temperatures of over 40 degrees.

When Qatar was awarded the tournament in December 2010, their plan included staging the event during the summer months using air conditioned stadiums.

A small, solar-powered prototype stadium seating 500 was built during the bid process, but organisers want to develop more efficient technologies ahead of 2022.

Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy started trialling its “innovative technology” at Brazil 2014 fan zones at Katara Cultural Village and Aspire Zone Foundation in Doha.

The venue at Katara has a retractable roof and is cooled using a prototype of one of the systems of that Qatar is developing to use in stadiums and other public areas when it hosts the World Cup in 2022.

At the Aspire Zone Foundation Fan Zone, the size of a full scale football pitch, visitors experience the cooling technology developed for use on training pitches and spectator walkways in 2022.

Speaking to media in Doha, Executive Director of Communications and Marketing for the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy Nasser Al Khater said the trials have been a success.

“We had a challenge, which is to try different cooling types and technologies for public places... I can say that we succeeded in this mission.

“The temperature inside (the fan zone) is about 13 degrees less than the temperature outside. We had this challenge and we managed to respond to it,” he said.