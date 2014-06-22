Qatar unveils Al Bayt Stadium design

|Home
The stadium is the second behind Al Wakrah to begin construction
Qatar has revealed the design of the 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium – the proposed World Cup 2022 semi-final venue and the second stadium on which construction will start.
Located in Al Bayt, the stadium design is based on Bayt Al Sha’ar, a black-and-white tent used traditionally by nomadic people in Qatar and the region, Gulf Times reported.
The newspaper reported that the new stadium, which is being built as the second World Cup facility after the under-construction Al Wakrah Stadium, has a modular design, which includes an upper tier of removable seats.
After the World Cup, the tier will be removed and the capacity of the stadium will be reduced to 32,000 seats. In consultation with FIFA and the global football community, the removed seats will be reconfigured and donated to other countries to leave a legacy for international football development.
The facility will comply with the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) ratings, and will use green building materials and energy efficiency measures. Renewable energy will also be generated within the stadium and the surrounding precinct, Gulf Times said.
“The launch of Al Bayt Stadium and precinct will honour Qatar’s past while fully embracing the country’s global future,” Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) secretary general Hassan Al Thawadi said.
“The progress we have made so far also confirms our deep commitment to providing breathtaking experience during the year 2022 and beyond.”
The first lot of work on the stadium has started with further works to begin by mid-July. The stadium is due to be finished by the end of 2018.
Qatar’s World Cup bid has been marred by controversy over the timing of the event in the summer desert heat, the treatment of workers building the stadiums and the actual bid for hosting rights.
Qatari organisers have “vehemently” denied accusations their successful bid was corrupt.
The Sunday Times claimed it had obtained millions of documents which show former FIFA executive committee member Bin Hammam made payments of around $5m to football officials in return for votes for Qatar.
In the last week, sponsors Adidas, Sony and Visa have called on FIFA to deal thoroughly with allegations of bribery to secure the 2022 World Cup for Qatar. The Gulf state has denied any wrongdoing.
Qatar beat bids from Australia, Japan, the United States and South Korea for the right to stage the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
