Qatar wealth fund to open office in Silicon Valley

Qatar Investment Authority also says still considering investing in multi-billion dollar technology fund

By Reuters
  • Monday, 27 March 2017 3:01 PM
CEO of Qatar Investment Authority Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed bin Saud al-Thani. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

CEO of Qatar Investment Authority Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed bin Saud al-Thani. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Qatar's Sovereign Wealth Fund said on Monday it would open an office in San Francisco to expand its growing US portfolio, and was still considering investing in a technology fund formed by SoftBank Group Corp .

The Qatar Investment Authority, one of the most active of its kind, has stakes in everything from real estate to luxury goods - traditionally largely in Europe. But it has said it is looking to diversify into Asia and the United States.

"Soon we will be opening an office in the Silicon Valley in San Francisco," the fund's CEO, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud al-Thani, told reporters at an investment conference in London.

"What we plan is to open the office hopefully by the end of this year, if not by end of this year then it will be first quarter of next year. It will be linked very commercially to our office in New York and we will take it from there," he said.

Qatar was considering investing in a $100 billion global technology fund formed by SoftBank Group Corp, the Japanese telecommunications and internet company, and Saudi Arabia, Bloomberg reported in October.

"We are still in a study but we haven't made a decision yet," al-Thani said on Monday.

In 2015 Qatar said it would spend $35 billion in the United States over the next five years after opening an office in New York. In December the fund said it would invest $10 billion in infrastructure projects inside the United States.

The QIA has about $334 billion of assets according to industry tracker Sovereign Wealth Center.

Related:

Stories

Qatar takes stake in Rocket Internet's HelloFresh

Middle East is not Silicon Valley, says venture capital firm partner

Qatar's SWF said to fail to commit to bailout of world's oldest bank

Qatar fund says keen to invest $10bn in US infrastructure

Qatar's SWF part of group to buy $7bn stake in UK's National Grid

Galleries
Top 23 GCC tech funding rounds of 2016

Top 23 GCC tech funding rounds of 2016

Companies

Qatar Investment Authority

Also in Technology

Emirates mulls laptop loaning service to soften US ban blow

Dubai Metro hours to be extended for Gitex Shopper 2017

Also in Qatar

Qatar Airways CEO accelerates India push, plans new routes to UK

Qatar reveals details of $6.3bn UK investment plan

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Inside Google's brave new world

Inside Google's brave new world

The $500bn technology giant is extending its reach into hardware...

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

The smarter technology gets the more opportunities there are...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking