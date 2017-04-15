Qatar 'well placed' to overcome new era of lower oil prices

IMF says further subsidy cuts, introduction of VAT are expected to improve Qatar's fiscal and external balances

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 15 April 2017 10:17 AM

Further subsidy cuts, a moderate recovery in global commodity prices, and the introduction of VAT are expected to improve Qatar's fiscal and external balances over the near to medium term, the International Monetary Fund has said.

IMF executive directors noted the macroeconomic challenges brought by sustained lower hydrocarbon prices, but agreed that Qatar is "well positioned to mitigate them".

Real GDP growth of 2.7 percent is estimated for 2016 with inflation remaining low despite subsidy cuts, averaging about 2.7 percent in 2016.

"Fiscal and external balances have deteriorated from large surpluses to deficits due to sustained lower energy prices. The authorities are adjusting by cutting current expenditures in 2016, undertaking energy pricing and labour reforms, and placing stronger emphasis on raising non-hydrocarbon revenues," the IMF said.

It added that while the country's banking system liquidity has tightened and credit to the private sector has moderated, banks remain sound and well capitalised.

Macroeconomic performance is expected to remain resilient with real GDP growth projected at 3.4 percent for 2017.

The IMF said growth is expected to slow in the medium term, as public investment growth tapers off and hydrocarbon output continues to slow down.

IMF directors welcomed the authorities’ responsiveness to adjust to lower energy prices, and encouraged them to sustain their policies.

They supported ongoing and envisaged revenue and expenditure measures, including subsidy reforms, containment of public-service benefits, lower spending on goods and services, and the introduction of a VAT and excise taxes.

Directors agreed that additional revenue measures, including broadening the base of existing taxes, particularly for the corporate income tax, should be explored over the medium term.

The IMF also supported the authorities’ efforts to enhance economic diversification and promote private sector development. They encouraged additional measures to further improve the business environment, and noted that labour market and education reforms will help raise productivity, increase potential output, and support inclusive growth.

Related:

Stories

A humbler Qatar still wants to punch above its weight

Qatar's foreign trade surplus soars 74% in February

Pressure on Qatar finances easing but austerity still needed

Qatar to increase its $2bn investment in Russian state fund joint venture

Galleries
In pictures: Grand opening of Mall of Qatar

In pictures: Grand opening of Mall of Qatar

In pictures: Qatar Prime Minister meets Theresa May

In pictures: Qatar Prime Minister meets Theresa May

Companies

International Monetary Fund - IMF

Also in Politics & Economics

Pentagon chief to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar next week

Dubai set to start trade mission to Latin America

Also in Qatar

Revealed: Qatar's best photograph of 2016

Contract awarded for final phase of Doha mega project

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Filipino expats in Gulf look to hardman Duterte

Filipino expats in Gulf look to hardman Duterte

President on tour of region as more than a million Filipino workers...

Qatar’s love affair with the UK is at stake

Qatar’s love affair with the UK is at stake

GCC country plans to increase its investment in the United Kingdom...

A humbler Qatar still wants to punch above its weight

A humbler Qatar still wants to punch above its weight

Qatar has acquired more than $335bn worth of assets around the...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking