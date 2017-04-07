Qatar World Cup 2022 organisers slash budget by up to 50%

Gulf state seeks FIFA nod to operate tournament with eight stadiums, the fewest since 1978

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 7 April 2017 12:32 AM
Hassan Al Thawadi, secretary general of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

Hassan Al Thawadi, secretary general of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

Qatar has reportedly slashed its budget for hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup by up to 50 percent.

The Gulf state, which had planned for 12 stadiums in its original bid, is now proposing eight, it was reported.

Hassan Al Thawadi, secretary general of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy organising the tournament, told CNNMoney the original budget had been reduced by between 40-50 percent.

"We wanted to ensure there is financial responsibility in relation to the infrastructure relating to the World Cup," he was quoted as saying.

CNNMoney reported tournament infrastructure will cost between $8-$10 billion, with most of the money earmarked for stadiums and training grounds.

It quoted Al Thawadi as saying that FIFA has not yet agreed on the final number of stadiums needed for the tournament but if it accepts Qatar's proposal, the World Cup will be played in the fewest stadiums since Argentina hosted the tournament in 1978.

On Wednesday, a report claimed migrant World Cup stadium labourers in Qatar can work 18-hour days - more than twice the maximum amount permitted by law.

Half of the 10 contracting companies surveyed in the compliance report failed to give their employees even one day off per week.

In the most extreme example, some labourers worked 148 days in a row, equivalent to five months without a day off, the study by London-based Impactt found.

Related:

Stories

Progress being made on workers' rights, says Qatar 2022 chief

Qatar World Cup labourers working 18-hour days: report

Qatar in talks to host FIFA Club World Cup tournament

Qatar seeks UK help to set up World Cup 2022 security unit

Galleries
In Pictures: 2022 FIFA Qatar Khalifa Stadium, Doha

In Pictures: 2022 FIFA Qatar Khalifa Stadium, Doha

In pictures: Qatar Foundation Stadium

In pictures: Qatar Foundation Stadium

Topics

Qatar 2022

Companies

Federation Internationale de Football Association - FIFA

Also in Sport

New hub for UAE motorsport sector to be completed by end-2017

Human rights groups call for Bahrain F1 race to be cancelled

Also in Qatar

Il Divo, dinosaurs to star at Qatar mall's official opening

Qatari football official wins FIFA ethics appeal

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Competitors at a world cycling competition in Qatar may have...

Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy

Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy

Oil-rich Bahrain has been luring poor but talented young runners...

3
Meddling for medals: the politics of sport in the Gulf

Meddling for medals: the politics of sport in the Gulf

Kuwait’s recent re-suspension from the International Olympic...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking