Qatari Diar behind new Conrad Washington DC hotel

Will be part of the CityCenterDC project and will be the developer's second investment in the US property market

By Rahul Odedra
  • Wednesday, 11 June 2014 12:38 PM
A rendering of how Conrad Washington DC will look.

A rendering of how Conrad Washington DC will look.

Qatari Diar, the real estate development entity of the Qatar Investment Authority, has emerged as one of the parties behind the construction of the Conrad Washington, DC.

The Hilton Worldwide-operated hotel is set to open in early 2018 and will part of the CityCenterDC project in the US capital.

Qatari Diar is working with international real estate firm Hines on the design and construction of the hotel and 70,000 square feet of large-format retail space.

Slated to open in early 2018, the hotel will have 370 rooms and is being designed by Herzog & de Meuron Architekten and HKS Architects.

"We are truly excited to join the CityCenterDC development and its highly anticipated quality mix of retail, residential, dining and office tenants,” said Conrad Hotels & Resorts global head John Vanderslice.

“Conrad Washington, D.C. will represent a destination for a new generation of global luxury travellers for whom life, business and pleasure seamlessly intersect."

Hines and Qatari Diar are expecting construction to commence in mid-2015, with initial occupancy of the retail space expected in late fall 2017, before the hotel opens in early 2018.

Qatari Diar group CEO Khaled Mohammed Al Sayed said: “Conrad Washington, D.C. is Qatari Diar’s second significant investment in the US property market.

“As we move into the construction of the hotel, we remain committed to the execution of unique international real estate projects that demonstrate Qatari Diar’s deep-rooted belief of upholding quality and sustainability within the global community.”

Related:

Stories

Hilton Worldwide: A cultural revolution

Delayed $1.9bn Dubai Living Legends project to begin handover in December

Dubai's Crystal Group plans Morocco, London expansion

Dubai's Damac launches first units on Akoya Drive project

Hotel giant opens first Radisson Blu in Dhahran

Galleries
Revealed: Most expensive hotel suites in the UAE

Revealed: Most expensive hotel suites in the UAE

Also in Travel & Hospitality

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Bahrain brings in new CEO to boost tourism appeal

Also in Qatar

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Qatar tests cooled helmets to help construction workers beat heat

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Zell am See's high mountains, dense forests and crystal-clear...

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

How the UAE's many new theme park projects will be able to co...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking