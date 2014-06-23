Qatari Diar pays $2.5bn for 95% stake in Barwa project

Part of an agreement by Barwa to sell assets worth a total of $7.1bn to property arm of Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund

By Reuters
  • Monday, 23 June 2014 11:35 AM

Qatari property developer Barwa Real Estate said on Monday it was selling its 95 percent stake in Barwa Commercial Avenue Co to the property arm of the country's sovereign wealth fund for QR9bn ($2.5bn).

The deal is part of an agreement by Barwa to sell assets worth a total of $7.1bn to Qatari Diar, which was originally announced in June last year.

The stake will be sold to Labregah Real Estate Co, a wholly owned subsidiary of Qatari Diar, the developer said in a statement on Qatar's bourse.

Related:

Stories

Barwa Real Estate to sell project to Qatari Diar for $2bn

Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q1 net profit jumps 67%

Qatar's Barwa Real Estate profits up 27.3%

Qatar's Barwa to sell bank stake for $656m

Qatar's Barwa Bank expects sharp rise in net profit

Companies

Barwa Real Estate Company

Market Performance

Barwa Real Estate Company
32.85
0.55 1.7 (%)
Enlarge graph

Also in Property

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Dubai rents, sales prices continue to fall in November

Also in Qatar

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Qatar tests cooled helmets to help construction workers beat heat

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Investors attracted to low service charges at some Dubai residential...

3
Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

In this special report, Arabian Business analyses the state of...

1
Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

The mysterious inability of a $6bn mega-project on prime land...

9
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking