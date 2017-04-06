Qatari football official wins FIFA ethics appeal

Saoud Al-Mohannadi was banned for refusing to cooperate with a corruption inquiry

By AFP
  • Thursday, 6 April 2017 8:29 PM
Saoud al-Mohannadi. (Karim Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images)

Saoud al-Mohannadi. (Karim Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images)

Qatari football official Saoud Al-Mohannadi on Thursday won his appeal over a one-year ban handed to him by an independent ethics committee for refusing to help in an investigation, FIFA announced.

Al-Mohannadi was punished for refusing to cooperate with a corruption inquiry and fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($19,900) although his ban was less than the 30-month ban originally requested.

Following a hearing in Zurich last week, FIFA's appeals committee upheld his appeal and lifted the sanctions imposed on him as a result.

When the sanction was handed down last year, Al-Mohannadi had been accused of infringing "his duty to collaborate as a witness in proceedings".

Although FIFA did not specify the target of the inquiry, it was not connected with allegations related to Qatar's hosting of the 2022 World Cup.

Al-Mohannadi was also barred by FIFA from standing as an Asian Football Confederation delegate to the FIFA Council at an AFC Congress.

Related:

Stories

FIFA imposes one-year ban on high-ranking Qatari official Al-Mohannadi

FIFA investigatory body recommends lifetime ban for Bin Hammam aide

Bahrain's Sheikh Salman predicts World Cup expansion will see positive impact in region

FIFA threatens to seek damages against 'illegal' Kuwait Football Association

Galleries
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino visits Doha ahead of World Cup 2022

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino visits Doha ahead of World Cup 2022

Companies

Federation Internationale de Football Association - FIFA

Also in Sport

New hub for UAE motorsport sector to be completed by end-2017

Qatar World Cup 2022 organisers slash budget by up to 50%

Also in Qatar

Il Divo, dinosaurs to star at Qatar mall's official opening

Aviation chief says Gulf laptop ban on US flights 'intolerable'

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Competitors at a world cycling competition in Qatar may have...

Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy

Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy

Oil-rich Bahrain has been luring poor but talented young runners...

3
Meddling for medals: the politics of sport in the Gulf

Meddling for medals: the politics of sport in the Gulf

Kuwait’s recent re-suspension from the International Olympic...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking