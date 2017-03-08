Qatari telco inks deal to provide Doha Metro voice, data services

Ooredoo and Qatar Railways Company sign agreement to give network access to Red Line passengers

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 8 March 2017 2:45 PM

Telecoms operator Ooredoo and Qatar Railways Company have signed an agreement to provide voice and data services for passengers using the Red Line of the Doha Metro.

Under the deal, Ooredoo will implement its next-generation in-building solution (IBS) as construction of the stations continues.

Ooredoo said in a statement that it will install the network infrastructure required to provide voice and data services.

Once in place, the Ooredoo IBS service will enable travellers to connect to Ooredoo’s Supernet network at any of the Red Line stations, it added.

Waleed Al Sayed, CEO, Ooredoo Qatar, said: “This project will demonstrate the power and reach of the Ooredoo Supernet at Qatar Rail Metro Red Line buildings, including in underground areas, at grade and elevated stations.”

The Red Line will cover 40km and includes 17 stations, including a link to Legtaifiya Station to allow passengers to transfer over to the Lusail Light Rail Transit.

It also connects to the central point of Musheireb, which will serve as transit point and main intersection for the Red, Green, Gold and Blue Lines.

Abdulla Al Subaie, managing director and CEO of Qatar Rail, added: “Today’s agreement is designed to support our vision to provide customer-centric integrated railway services that are accessible, efficient, safe, and reliable while maximising social, economic, and environment benefits for Qatar.”

The first phase of the Doha Metro is expected to be complete in 2020, when the project’s 37 metro stations are expected to be operative.

By 2030, three networks - Doha Metro, Lusail Tram and the long-distance rail, which will link Qatar with the GCC Rail network - are expected to be completed.

Qatar Rail said it expects to offer 600,000 passenger trips per day by 2021. By then, 37 metro stations are expected to be ready, with an average journey time of three minutes between stations.

