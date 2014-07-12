Raging bull: Tonino Lamborghini CEO

By Salma Awwad
  • July 12 2014 10:48
With CEO Gianluca Filippi on board, Tonino Lamborghini is planning to take over the luxury world of hotels and “techno-luxury” smartphones

Tonino Lamborghini CEO Gianluca Filippi’s past experience was mostly in the luxury fashion industry.

Tonino Lamborghini CEO Gianluca Filippi’s past experience was mostly in the luxury fashion industry.

Gianluca Filippi is looking worried. The chief executive of Tonino Lamborghini has just spotted a Ferrari on the cover of a car magazine in the room where we are having our interview, and he’s clearly not happy about it.

“Can I do something, because I am quite disturbed?” he asks, before getting up, walking over to the bookshelf and flipping the magazine face down onto the table.

“I can see that and I can’t stay in front of this kind of car,” Filippi smiles, returning to his seat once more. “Really, for us, we have the DNA of a bull, and our DNA cannot match with a horse.”

It’s immediately obvious that some of the characteristics of the charging bull, the powerful symbol that represents the hugely successful Italian car brand, still run through the management of Tonino Lamborghini as well.

It was Ferruccio Lamborghini who began the story of the carmaker in 1963, having already established successful tractor and heater manufacturing brands. The logo that has now come to symbolise some of the world’s most recognisable sports cars came from his beloved star sign, Taurus.

But just 11 years after founding the marque, Ferruccio was forced to sell Lamborghini after the firm was hit by the 1973 global oil crisis. However, his son Antonio, or ‘Tonino’, kept alive his family’s link to the brand by introducing the eponymous luxury lifestyle collection.

Filippi, an engaging and personable Italian, was commissioned by the man himself to revamp the company and take it to the next level.

“After my arrival our turnover doubled every year,” says Filippi, while knocking firmly on the table three times so as not to jinx his statement.

Article continued on next page...

Related Stories

Technology

Lamborghini-branded smartphone launched in Dubai

Cars & Boats

Supercar styling: A revival of the autohouse

Transport

Interview: Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann
Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Interested but info missing Monday, 14 July 2014 4:07 PM[UAE] - UK

Nice piece... but

When did Filippi join Lamborghini?

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Articles

Myriam Fares and Amir Diab to play in Dubai on New Year

Opening act will be played by Jordanian rapper and hip hop...

7 must-dos before leaving your car for the winter break

Avoid coming home to duller paint and a dead battery with...

Winter holidays in the Middle East and Western Asia

Discover nearby winter destinations like Lebanon, Azerbaijan...

Top UK comedian set to make Dubai debut in 2017

Russell Howard will perform for three nights at the Dubai...

Emirati aims to break Guinness World Record for fastest crossing of UAE

Jalal Bin Thaneya says campaigning for children and adults...

Revealed: luxury travel trends for 2017

Flying to multiple destinations in one trip and planning...

How not to gain weight during the holidays

Tips by clinical dietician Bara’a Al-Ries

More from Arabian Business

GCC»

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Opinion»

10 things we learnt during our rebrand

Industries»

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

World»

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Markets»

Gulf states set to drive rebound in sukuk issuance in 2017

Interviews»

Meet the man behind Dubai Aqua Fun