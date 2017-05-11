Rains may lash some parts of UAE over weekend

Country will be affected by fluctuations in weather conditions, says Met department

By Parag Deulgaonkar
  • Thursday, 11 May 2017 4:08 PM
Light rains lashed some parts on the UAE on Thursday afternoon with the National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) forecasting rainfall over the next four days.

In its weather bulletin, the weather department said the country will be affected by fluctuations in weather conditions over the next four days due to surface low pressure and high altitude atmospheric depression.

“There will be partially cloudy weather with some towering clouds in some areas, especially on the eastern and northern parts of the country, with chances of rainfall,” it said.

Cloud cover will, however, increase on Saturday and Sunday due to atmospheric depression in the upper atmosphere.

The Met department advised people to stay away from water pools near the eastern highlands, and even warning motorists to be cautious of low visibility due to dust in some parts of the country.

