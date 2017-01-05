RAK inks tourism deal to attract more Indian visitors in 2017

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority partners with travel firm TUI India to promote northern emirate

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 5 January 2017 2:44 PM

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has announced a partnership with TUI India Pvt Ltd, one of the leading travel companies in India, in an effort to increase the number of tourists from the country.

The agreement includes promotion of the emirate by TUI India through specially created itineraries, promotions on its website as well as a series of co-op activities and campaigns.

India is ranked as the emirate’s fourth largest international source market, with the northern UAE emirate recording a 19 percent rise in Indian hotel guests between January and November in 2016 compared to the same period in 2015.

Haitham Mattar, CEO, RAKTDA, said: “India is one of the top source markets for us, we are aiming to enhance strategic efforts to drive awareness across India through our dynamic marketing campaigns and relationships with key partners in the public and private sectors.

"We are glad to begin the New Year with an association with such a renowned travel company and are looking forward to welcome more Indian tourists in future.”

Vishal Sinha, CEO, TUI India, added: “Ras Al Khaimah is quickly becoming a leading choice for Indian travellers of all ages. We will focus on creating attractive packages and aggressive promotion of the destination through right mix of media channels.”

Related:

Stories

UAE focuses on tourism to boost post-oil economy, says minister

RAK tourism to develop region's first five-star camp in Jabal Jais mountain

RAK to the future: Forging a reputation on the global business stage

Hotel giant says resuming plan to build Ras Al Khaimah resort

RAK Hospitality in talks about a debt financing, say bankers

Galleries
Ras Al Khaimah at ATM 2015

Ras Al Khaimah at ATM 2015

Companies

RAK Tourism Promotion Board

Also in Travel & Hospitality

Luxury Dubai hotel says phase 1 of $19m revamp completed

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed launches new waterfront destination 'Dubai Harbour'

Also in UAE

Fujairah expressway extension said to cut UAE and Oman travel time

Three Gulf carriers named among world's safest airlines

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Zell am See's high mountains, dense forests and crystal-clear...

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

How the UAE's many new theme park projects will be able to co...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking