RAK inks tourism deal to attract more Indian visitors in 2017

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has announced a partnership with TUI India Pvt Ltd, one of the leading travel companies in India, in an effort to increase the number of tourists from the country.

The agreement includes promotion of the emirate by TUI India through specially created itineraries, promotions on its website as well as a series of co-op activities and campaigns.

India is ranked as the emirate’s fourth largest international source market, with the northern UAE emirate recording a 19 percent rise in Indian hotel guests between January and November in 2016 compared to the same period in 2015.

Haitham Mattar, CEO, RAKTDA, said: “India is one of the top source markets for us, we are aiming to enhance strategic efforts to drive awareness across India through our dynamic marketing campaigns and relationships with key partners in the public and private sectors.

"We are glad to begin the New Year with an association with such a renowned travel company and are looking forward to welcome more Indian tourists in future.”

Vishal Sinha, CEO, TUI India, added: “Ras Al Khaimah is quickly becoming a leading choice for Indian travellers of all ages. We will focus on creating attractive packages and aggressive promotion of the destination through right mix of media channels.”