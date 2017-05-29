RAK launches new hub to attract international firms

The government of Ras Al Khaimah has launched the RAK International Corporate Centre (RAKICC), a major part of its plans to attract more international companies to the emirate.

RAKICC will act as its premium corporate registry jurisdiction for international company incorporation and has been formed following the merger of RAK International Companies and RAK Offshore, a statement said.

Joe Moynihan has been appointed CEO of RAKICC and joins from the Government of Jersey, where he served as director of financial services. While in Jersey, he ensured the island’s leading position as an international finance centre was maintained and developed, the statement added.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, has been appointed chairman of RAKICC.

He said: “We have exciting plans for RAK International Corporate Centre, and we now have the very best team in place to achieve our ambitions and strengthen Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a leading global investment destination.

"The merger of RAK International Companies and RAK Offshore brings together a truly international client base and gives us the critical mass we need to accelerate the growth of RAKICC as a premium Corporate Registry jurisdiction.”

Moynihan added: “Ras Al Khaimah has made a clear statement of intent by establishing RAKICC in line with the highest international standards of compliance and regulation.

"I came to Ras Al Khaimah as CEO of RAKICC because it embodies the values of the best jurisdictions in the world.”

As a corporate registry, RAKICC is responsible for the registration and incorporation of international business companies (IBCs) which are offshore companies that allow businesses and individuals to trade internationally, invest around the world and own real property globally.

Following the merger of RAK International Companies and RAK Offshore, RAKICC has over 27,000 companies, with clients from over 100 countries around the world.