Ramadan drive at Impact Hub

A Dubai-based incubator, innovation hub and entrepreneurs’ hangout is offering its services for free during Ramadan, with the aim of encouraging businesses to contribute to community causes.

Impact Hub Dubai has invited its members – known as ‘hubsters’ – to invite a colleague to join them the incubator’s Souq Al Bahar premises, doubling the amount of positive-impact activities taking place within its walls.

Aman Merchant, CEO and co-founder of the Impact Hub Dubai said: “During the Holy Month we are offering everyone the opportunity to have even more impact doing good for the community from our premises in Downtown Dubai.

“We hope that by providing the environment and access to potential colleagues and partners, we will encourage actions that will have wide-reaching and long-lasting positive impact for our community.”

A hubster is described as a person with a good idea for the world who comes to any of 54 hubs globally to be creative, work and meet with other like-minded people – all of which is part of the original vision laid out by creator, Johnathan Robinson, who opened the first hub in London in 2005.

A quartet of Dubai entrepreneurs started the hub as a non-profit back in 2009, and set up the base in Souq Al Bahar in the beginning of 2014, creating a community in which businesses can come together with community-oriented entrepreneurs to jointly tackle problems such as the environment, health, education and poverty.

In order to maintain the hub’s concept, all hubsters pay an affordable monthly fee which is determined on the basis of the chosen membership package depending on the number of hours one uses the space.