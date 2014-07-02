Ramadan results in lower productivity, says survey

Nearly 85% say Ramadan is seen as a time of increased socialisation between colleagues

By Beatrice Thomas
  • Wednesday, 2 July 2014 1:20 PM

Ramadan was resulting in lower productivity among businesses with employees more short-tempered during the holy month, a survey has found.

However, more than 80 percent of the working population in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) believe that Ramadan may not have an adverse impact on their performance, a regional survey by job site Bayt.com has found, it was reported.

In the survey, eight out of 10 (81.9 percent) respondents said their consumption of goods and services increased during Ramadan, The Peninsula Qatar reported.

It found Ramadan was seen as a time of increased socialisation between colleagues, according to 84.7 percent of respondants, although more than half (55.4 percent) of respondents claimed that employees tended to become short-tempered during the month.

The poll was collected online from May 20 to June 24 with 7,394 respondents from Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia.

Of those surveyed, 44.5 percent said employer efficiency was not affected, and 55 percent claimed that important decisions and vital meetings were not postponed until the holy month was over.

Nine out of 10 professionals (86.9 percent) said companies had different official working hours during Ramadan compared to the rest of the year, though 58 percent of professionals said more working hours throughout the holy month would have a positive impact on their performance.

It found business was slower in Ramadan, according to 74.7 percent of respondents, though 69 percent of professionals claimed that colleagues tended to take holidays during the holy month.

In addition, 81.1 percent of respondents said lower productivity could also be the result of people staying up late.

As a way to increase motivation, 90 percent believed that special bonuses offered to employees in Ramadan would be motivating, The Peninsula reported.

Related:

Stories

Qatar charities pledge $6.87m on Ramadan initiatives

Healthy lifestyle and iftar choices for Ramadan

Saudi pardons 128 prisoners for Ramadan

Daily UAE Imsak and prayer times for Ramadan 2014

Networking during Ramadan

World Cup players face tough Ramadan decision

UAE retailers not allowed hike Ramadan prices without approval

Galleries
Iftar in Dubai

Iftar in Dubai

Also in Culture & Society

Dubai named the world's most expensive city to celebrate NYE

Video: Fastest mobile bed sets Guinness World Record for UAE

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

15
Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

In the second article of a two-part series, Ambar Amleh, chief...

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

Tarek Ahmed Fouad, a Dubai-based serial entrepreneur, analyses...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking