Ramadan results in lower productivity, says survey

Nearly 85% say Ramadan is seen as a time of increased socialisation between colleagues
Ramadan was resulting in lower productivity among businesses with employees more short-tempered during the holy month, a survey has found.
However, more than 80 percent of the working population in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) believe that Ramadan may not have an adverse impact on their performance, a regional survey by job site Bayt.com has found, it was reported.
In the survey, eight out of 10 (81.9 percent) respondents said their consumption of goods and services increased during Ramadan, The Peninsula Qatar reported.
It found Ramadan was seen as a time of increased socialisation between colleagues, according to 84.7 percent of respondants, although more than half (55.4 percent) of respondents claimed that employees tended to become short-tempered during the month.
The poll was collected online from May 20 to June 24 with 7,394 respondents from Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia.
Of those surveyed, 44.5 percent said employer efficiency was not affected, and 55 percent claimed that important decisions and vital meetings were not postponed until the holy month was over.
Nine out of 10 professionals (86.9 percent) said companies had different official working hours during Ramadan compared to the rest of the year, though 58 percent of professionals said more working hours throughout the holy month would have a positive impact on their performance.
It found business was slower in Ramadan, according to 74.7 percent of respondents, though 69 percent of professionals claimed that colleagues tended to take holidays during the holy month.
In addition, 81.1 percent of respondents said lower productivity could also be the result of people staying up late.
As a way to increase motivation, 90 percent believed that special bonuses offered to employees in Ramadan would be motivating, The Peninsula reported.
