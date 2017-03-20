Rare $4m supercar for sale on UAE website

A rare supercar capable of reaching 100km/hr in less than three seconds is being sold on UAE-based classifieds website dubizzle.

The McLaren P1 Carbon Series is currently being sold on the website for AED15 million ($4 million).

With only four other cars like it in the world, the McLaren P1 Carbon Series can go from 0 to a 100 Kph in just 2.8 seconds and will hit 300 kph in 16.5 seconds.

Dubizzle said the sleek but fast ride is retrofitted with a bare-carbon fibre body with specific design requests from clients.

The interior features carbon fibre seats with minimum cushioning and a glass roof made from aircraft-grade glass.

Activating the P1’s race mode lowers the car 50mm on the suspension to tuck the tyres into the arches and raises the rear-wing by 300mm at a 29-degree angle producing 600kg of downforce at 160mph.

The car, described by the UK's Top Gear as "terrifying, brilliant, devastatingly quick", is being sold on dubizzle by by Layah Motors in Sharjah.