Rare $4m supercar for sale on UAE website

Dubizzle offers McLaren P1 Carbon Series, one of only five of its kind in the world

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 20 March 2017 2:05 PM

A rare supercar capable of reaching 100km/hr in less than three seconds is being sold on UAE-based classifieds website dubizzle.

The McLaren P1 Carbon Series is currently being sold on the website for AED15 million ($4 million).

With only four other cars like it in the world, the McLaren P1 Carbon Series can go from 0 to a 100 Kph in just 2.8 seconds and will hit 300 kph in 16.5 seconds.

Dubizzle said the sleek but fast ride is retrofitted with a bare-carbon fibre body with specific design requests from clients.

The interior features carbon fibre seats with minimum cushioning and a glass roof made from aircraft-grade glass.

Activating the P1’s race mode lowers the car 50mm on the suspension to tuck the tyres into the arches and raises the rear-wing by 300mm at a 29-degree angle producing 600kg of downforce at 160mph.

The car, described by the UK's Top Gear as "terrifying, brilliant, devastatingly quick", is being sold on dubizzle by by Layah Motors in Sharjah.

Related:

Stories

A Ferrari 458 GT can now be driven in Abu Dhabi

Dubai Police has world's fastest patrol: official

Revealed: the cheapest rents if you want to live near Dubai Metro

McLaren appoint F1 commercial expert Brown as executive director

Galleries
In pictures: Luxury supercars bring glamour to show

In pictures: Luxury supercars bring glamour to show

Companies

Dubizzle, UAE

McLaren Group

Also in Retail

UAE's Mumzworld in talks to raise funds for expansion

UAE's Al-Futtaim plans new Ikea stores in Middle East

Also in UAE

Iconic Las Vegas hotel brands set to make Dubai debut

Dubai completes solar plant to power 50,000 homes

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

The largest economy in the GCC is emerging as a lucrative retail...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking