Ras Al Khaimah says Q1 tourists increase by 8.3%

Northern Emirate says latest figures consolidate it as region's fastest growing tourism destination

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 29 April 2017 12:55 AM

Ras Al Khaimah has reaffirmed its position as the region’s fastest growing tourism destination for international travellers following increased year-on-year visitor numbers during the first quarter of 2017. 

New figures reported by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) revealed that overall visitor arrivals to the emirate in Q1 grew by 8.3 percent year-on-year.

With domestic tourism still the single largest contributor to Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism performance, the record arrivals in Q1 of this year were largely driven by growth from international source markets, which recorded a 11.3 percent year-on-year rise over the first three months of the year.

“This year has started extremely strong for Ras Al Khaimah and we attribute the significant year-on-year increase in international visitors to RAKTDA’s strategic overseas promotional activities. During the course of the last year we implemented a multi-faceted approach in our trade and consumer-led promotions which have yielded increases from all our core international markets and emerging destinations,” said Haitham Mattar, CEO, RAKTDA.

“We work very closely with a number of travel partners across various markets, and through their support we anticipate prolonged visitor growth as we edge closer to our one million visitor target by the end of 2018.”

During Q1, hotels across the emirate registered average occupancy of 75.5 percent, an increase of 6.2 percent over the same period last year. Similar results were posted across all key hotel performance indicators, with RevPAR increasing by 2.5 percent and room revenue swelling by 9.3 percent.

Similarly the average length of stay increased to 3.9 days year-to-date, up from 3.6 during Q1 2016, an increase of 9.6 percent. 

Ras Al Khaimah’s core international source markets continue to deliver increasing numbers of visitors with Russian arrivals increasing 141 percent percent year-on-year in Q1, while the UK reported gains of 35 percent.

Related:

Stories

New RAK resort revealed

Ras Al Khaimah sees 9.8% jump in 2016 hotel occupancy

Flying high: RAK Int'l CEO Mohammed Qazi

RAK inks tourism deal to attract more Indian visitors in 2017

Galleries
Ras Al Khaimah at ATM 2015

Ras Al Khaimah at ATM 2015

Companies

RAK Tourism Promotion Board

Also in Travel & Hospitality

Hilton says to open 16,000 hotel rooms in Gulf by 2020

Saudi hotel occupancy, room rates plummet in Q1

Also in UAE

Abu Dhabi villa prices slump in Q1 amid widescale downsizing

China's Silicon Valley to host third Dubai Week event

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Arabian Travel Market: Diversification drives tourism investment

Arabian Travel Market: Diversification drives tourism investment

ATM in Dubai will show the changing face of the industry as entertainment...

1
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Zell am See's high mountains, dense forests and crystal-clear...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking