Ras Al Khaimah says Q1 tourists increase by 8.3%

Northern Emirate says latest figures consolidate it as region's fastest growing tourism destination
Ras Al Khaimah has reaffirmed its position as the region’s fastest growing tourism destination for international travellers following increased year-on-year visitor numbers during the first quarter of 2017.
New figures reported by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) revealed that overall visitor arrivals to the emirate in Q1 grew by 8.3 percent year-on-year.
With domestic tourism still the single largest contributor to Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism performance, the record arrivals in Q1 of this year were largely driven by growth from international source markets, which recorded a 11.3 percent year-on-year rise over the first three months of the year.
“This year has started extremely strong for Ras Al Khaimah and we attribute the significant year-on-year increase in international visitors to RAKTDA’s strategic overseas promotional activities. During the course of the last year we implemented a multi-faceted approach in our trade and consumer-led promotions which have yielded increases from all our core international markets and emerging destinations,” said Haitham Mattar, CEO, RAKTDA.
“We work very closely with a number of travel partners across various markets, and through their support we anticipate prolonged visitor growth as we edge closer to our one million visitor target by the end of 2018.”
During Q1, hotels across the emirate registered average occupancy of 75.5 percent, an increase of 6.2 percent over the same period last year. Similar results were posted across all key hotel performance indicators, with RevPAR increasing by 2.5 percent and room revenue swelling by 9.3 percent.
Similarly the average length of stay increased to 3.9 days year-to-date, up from 3.6 during Q1 2016, an increase of 9.6 percent.
Ras Al Khaimah’s core international source markets continue to deliver increasing numbers of visitors with Russian arrivals increasing 141 percent percent year-on-year in Q1, while the UK reported gains of 35 percent.
