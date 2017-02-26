Raytheon wins $1bn defence contract for Qatar radar

Raytheon said radar system is expected to be completed by June 30, 2021

By Staff writer
  • Sunday, 26 February 2017 2:57 PM
The Upgraded Early Warning Radar (UEWR) provides early detection and precise tracking of ballistic missiles.

Raytheon Co has been awarded a $1.07 billion (858.40 million pounds) contract for an early warning radar system for Qatar.

The Massachusetts-based defence company will provide an early warning radar system that will be integrated into the Qatar integrated air and missile defence enterprise.

Raytheon said work will be performed at Woburn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2021.

