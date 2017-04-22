Rebrand, new name for major Oman tourism project

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Saraya Bandar Jissah, Muscat’s resort village, has been rebranded to Muscat Bay, set to welcome first residents later this year
Omran and Saraya Holding Oman, developers of Saraya Bandar Jissah, Muscat’s resort village, has announced a full re-brand new brand name for the development.
The branding to Muscat Bay marks a change of major proportion for the integrated tourism complex, the companies said in a statement.
"The new brand positioning signifies a step further towards completion for the development, which is still on schedule to welcome its first residents in 2017," the statement said.
Sheikh Hamood Bin Sultan Al Hosni, CEO of Muscat Bay said: “We are thrilled to reveal the branding of our project and the new name Muscat Bay. The new brand essence further reflects the project’s ethos and speaks not only to our commitment to the project itself, but also to the surrounding community and unique lifestyle offering.”
Situated in a secluded valley and flanked by the Al Hajar Mountains and the Gulf of Oman, the first phase of the resort village is due to be completed later in 2017, and will include 260 residential units in three residential zones.
A Village Square is planned for phase two, offering an array of community services. Hotel giant Jumeirah will also provide two five-star hotels - one resort, opening in 2017 and oneboutique, opening in phase two.
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
Oh poor PepsiCo. Tough - excellent idea to tax sugary drinks.
However, drinks containing High Fructose Corn Syrup should be taxed even higher... more
we are already looking to open another office elsewhere where the current VAT system is in place with full transparency and a tried and tested system,... moreWednesday, 19 April 2017 9:04 AM - moving out
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
Good points Big Bad Dom, the issue is poor education and lack of any kind of lane strategy. How many drivers here sit in the "middle" lane, regardless... moreMonday, 3 April 2017 8:34 AM - Ricardo
I would also like to point out that according to Radio 2 it seems as though there are roughly 25-30 songs to have been released throughout the entire 70... moreThursday, 6 April 2017 1:11 PM - KDXB
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules