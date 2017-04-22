Rebrand, new name for major Oman tourism project

Saraya Bandar Jissah, Muscat’s resort village, has been rebranded to Muscat Bay, set to welcome first residents later this year

  • Saturday, 22 April 2017 1:00 AM

Omran and Saraya Holding Oman, developers of Saraya Bandar Jissah, Muscat’s resort village, has announced a full re-brand new brand name for the development.

The branding to Muscat Bay marks a change of major proportion for the integrated tourism complex, the companies said in a statement.

"The new brand positioning signifies a step further towards completion for the development, which is still on schedule to welcome its first residents in 2017," the statement said.

Sheikh Hamood Bin Sultan Al Hosni, CEO of Muscat Bay said: “We are thrilled to reveal the branding of our project and the new name Muscat Bay. The new brand essence further reflects the project’s ethos and speaks not only to our commitment to the project itself, but also to the surrounding community and unique lifestyle offering.”

Situated in a secluded valley and flanked by the Al Hajar Mountains and the Gulf of Oman, the first phase of the resort village is due to be completed later in 2017, and will include 260 residential units in three residential zones.

A Village Square is planned for phase two, offering an array of community services. Hotel giant Jumeirah will also provide two five-star hotels - one resort, opening in 2017 and oneboutique, opening in phase two.

