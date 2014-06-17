Red-light jumpers face 24-hr detention under new Saudi law

Saudi Arabia has warned motorists jumping red signals they face 24-hour detention plus a fine, it was reported.

Sources at the Traffic General Directorate told the Saudi Gazette that fines slapped under the Saher traffic system on those jumping signals will be accepted only after the violators had served the detention.

The directorate, which started implementing the new regulation, has also changed the online traffic ticketing system, with fines for jumping signals no longer able to be paid online.

It is only after an offender produced notification they had served the detention they would be allowed to pay the fine in person.

Maj. Gen. Wasalallah Al Harbi, director of Jeddah traffic, was quoted as saying his department carried out an intensive campaign to crackdown on traffic violators, especially those who jumped signals.