Regulator investigates Facebook over emotions study

Allegations social media site violated data-protection laws when it allowed researchers to conduct a psychological experiment on its users.

By Reuters
  • Thursday, 3 July 2014 10:51 AM

The British data watchdog is investigating whether Facebook Inc violated data-protection laws when it allowed researchers to conduct a psychological experiment on its users.

A Facebook spokesman acknowledged that the experiment on nearly 700,000 unwitting users in 2012 had upset users and said the company would change the way it handled research in future.

The study, to find if Facebook could alter the emotional state of users and prompt them to post either more positive or negative content, has caused a furor on social media, including Facebook itself.

"We're aware of this issue and will be speaking to Facebook, as well as liaising with the Irish data protection authority, to learn more about the circumstances," the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) spokesman Greg Jones said in an email.

Jones said it was too early to tell exactly what part of the law Facebook may have infringed. The company's European headquarters is in Ireland.

The Commissioner's Office monitors how personal data is used and has the power to force organisations to change their policies and can levy fines of up to £500,000 ($839,500).

Facebook said it would work with regulators and was changing the way it handled such cases.

"It's clear that people were upset by this study and we take responsibility for it," Facebook spokesman Matt Steinfeld said in an email.

"The study was done with appropriate protections for people's information and we are happy to answer any questions regulators may have."

The Financial Times first reported the probe.

Internet privacy concerns shot up the agenda last year when former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden revealed details of mass US surveillance programs involving European citizens and some heads of state.

Last week, Google Inc said it has begun removing some search results to comply with a European Union ruling upholding citizens' right to have objectionable personal information about them hidden in search engines.

Related:

Stories

Back to basics: Dos and don’ts of social media

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg ordered to appear before Iranian court

UAE launches white paper on Facebook do's and don'ts

Networking during Ramadan

Keeping it legal: Social media, the UAE and the law

Facebook to buy virtual reality goggles maker for $2bn

Galleries
Facebook holds developers conference

Facebook holds developers conference

Facebook opens Arctic data centre

Facebook opens Arctic data centre

Videos

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg makes keynote appearance at Mobile World Congress 2014

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg makes keynote appearance at Mobile World Congress 2014

Companies

Facebook

Also in Technology

Zain Saudi in talks to sell mobile towers to TASC and ACWA

Dubai Police launches new software to predict future crimes

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Inside Google's brave new world

Inside Google's brave new world

The $500bn technology giant is extending its reach into hardware...

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

The smarter technology gets the more opportunities there are...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking