Remittance company looks to target Indian expat community in GCC

Money transfer company will expand its existing 50 business partnerships in the banking and financial services sector to 70

By Parag Deulgaonkar
  • Sunday, 21 May 2017 2:11 PM

Ria Money Transfer, a subsidiary of Nadaq-listed Euronet Worldwide Inc, said on Sunday it plans to strengthen its remittance services to India as it targets the largest expatriate community in the Gulf countries.

In April, the World Bank said India retained its top spot as the world's largest remittance recipient though remittance inflows declined by nearly 9 percent to $62.7 billion in 2016 from $68.9bn in 2015. It is estimated that 70 percent of the remittances come from GCC-based expats.

Driven by the huge business opportunity, the money transfer company will expand its existing 50 business partnerships in the banking and financial services sector in the region to 70 by year-end.

In the UAE, the partnership number is expected to reach 30 from 20 by end-2017, company managing director Middle East Manuel Villena told Arabian Business.

Company managing director Middle East Manuel Villena.

“Our regional headquarters in Dubai will serve as the base for our expansion in this region and will help us reach more customers worldwide, especially in South and South East Asia.”

Though he ruled out plans to open standalone branches, Villena said offering “best currency exchange rates” and a convenient and reliable network will help them differentiate from the competition.

Juan Bianchi, chief executive and president, Ria Money Transfer, said the company has partnered with three money transfer agents in India -- Paul Merchants Limited, Weizmann Forex Limited and Transcorp International Limited – that will help them reach nook and corner of India.

Juan Bianchi, chief executive and president, Ria Money Transfer.

In 2016, Euronet’s money transfer segment collectively processed 82.3 million transactions – a 20 per cent increase from 2015 – and facilitated $33 billion in transfers.

The company, which has presence in 146 countries through 321,000 locations, will also offer cash pick-up and bank deposit services across India.

