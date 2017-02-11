Retail giant IKEA says new Bahrain store to open in 2018

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
IKEA Bahrain will be the biggest of its kind in the region and will house the kingdom's largest restaurant
Scandinavian retail giant IKEA is set to open in Bahrain next year after officials announced construction of one of the country's most anticipated stores is on track.
Construction will be completed in the second quarter of 2018 and the store located in Salmabad will be open to the public later the same year, said Fruto Hernandez, IKEA Saudi Arabia expansion manager.
IKEA Bahrain, which is being opened in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Al Sulaiman Group, IKEA Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, will be the biggest in the region and house the biggest restaurant in the kingdom with 800 seats over an area of 2,500 square metres.
Upon completion, over 1.2 million people are expected to visit IKEA Bahrain every year.
“The main works contract has been awarded to Kooheji Contractors. The enabling and foundation works of IKEA Bahrain are complete and the main work has started,” Hernandez said.
“Right now we are continuing with the slab works, water proofing, underground piping and precast order which are in progress. Our aim is for the store to be completed by the second quarter of 2018,” he added.
The store will also house a 6,200 square metre showroom, a 6,000 square metre market hall for accessories, 5,000 square metres of self-service space, and a 4,000 square metre full-service area.
The bistro and Swedish food market will specialise in grab-and-go snacks and take-home meals while the store’s play facility, called Smaland (named after the small town in Sweden where IKEA started), will see customers' children taken care of by IKEA staff, free of charge. It will also have over 1,100 parking spaces spread over two levels.
Ikea is the world’s largest retailer for furniture and is known the world over for its ready-to-assemble furniture and other home appliances. It has 385 stores spread over 48 countries.
More than likely it will be a Sales tax on Consumer products borne by the final customer. VAT is too burdensome administratively to consider.
I was in complete agreement until I realised I'd misread the headline and the word 'tourism'. moreThursday, 9 February 2017 9:47 AM - Doug
Dubai is the best choice for bold innovation and Tesla could complement further progress to the city of Dubai. moreWednesday, 8 February 2017 1:25 PM - Hussain Fahmy
Actions speak louder than words. Integrity is a fundamental leadership attribute and it’s essential for a strong ethical culture that integrity starts... moreThursday, 26 January 2017 7:57 AM - Dhiraj
When criticising airlines, people often focus on the in-flight cabin service without mentioning the poor after sales/customer service. Why don't airlines... moreSunday, 29 January 2017 1:01 PM - Englishman in Dubai
there is no way on earth that sales will reach 70bn USD on this website. ever. moreMonday, 16 January 2017 7:55 AM - One Guy
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules