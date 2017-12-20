Arab superstar set to close Dubai Shopping Festival 2018

Singing sensation Magida El Roumi to return to Dubai, four years after her last concert

Four years after her last sellout concert in Dubai, Arab superstar Magida El Roumi returns to the city to close Dubai Shopping Festival early next year.

The concert at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on January 26 is expected to be her biggest concert ever in the UAE with a capacity of over 8,000 seats.

Suhaila Ghobash, events director, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: "Dubai Shopping Festival has evolved to become more than just a shopping experience but a festival that delivers world class acts to celebrate culture and music making it the most significant event in the city’s annual calendar.

"We look forward to welcoming Magida El Roumi back to Dubai and we invite fans to experience one of the greatest singers from the region at this one-night-only performance that promises to be a night to remember."

Fans can expect to hear classics such as “Kalimat” and “Etazalt El Gharam” as well as her latest hits “La Tas2al” and the recently released “Mata Ya'ati L'Masa'a”.

“Magida El Roumi is one of the biggest names in the world of Arabic music today, and has been for years.” said Sherif Abaza, managing director of CatchMe Events, concert organiser. “This is just the beginning of a series of events aimed at producing more Arabic language content events that show the strength, beauty and diversity of our Arabic culture, music and art.”

Tickets for the concert are currently available and can be purchased online through www.platinumlist.net and http://tickets.virginmegastore.me