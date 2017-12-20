Arab superstar set to close Dubai Shopping Festival 2018

Singing sensation Magida El Roumi to return to Dubai, four years after her last concert
By Staff writer
Wed 20 Dec 2017 01:05 PM

Four years after her last sellout concert in Dubai, Arab superstar Magida El Roumi returns to the city to close Dubai Shopping Festival early next year.

The concert at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on January 26 is expected to be her biggest concert ever in the UAE with a capacity of over 8,000 seats.

Suhaila Ghobash, events director, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: "Dubai Shopping Festival has evolved to become more than just a shopping experience but a festival that delivers world class acts to celebrate culture and music making it the most significant event in the city’s annual calendar.

"We look forward to welcoming Magida El Roumi back to Dubai and we invite fans to experience one of the greatest singers from the region at this one-night-only performance that promises to be a night to remember."

Fans can expect to hear classics such as “Kalimat” and “Etazalt El Gharam” as well as her latest hits “La Tas2al” and the recently released “Mata Ya'ati L'Masa'a”.

“Magida El Roumi is one of the biggest names in the world of Arabic music today, and has been for years.” said Sherif Abaza, managing director of CatchMe Events, concert organiser. “This is just the beginning of a series of events aimed at producing more Arabic language content events that show the strength, beauty and diversity of our Arabic culture, music and art.”

Tickets for the concert are currently available and can be purchased online through www.platinumlist.net and http://tickets.virginmegastore.me

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Damac to offer Tesla car to lure property investors during retail fest

Damac to offer Tesla car to lure property investors during retail fest

18 Dec 2017
Retail
Dubai Duty Free annual sales event nets $54m

Dubai Duty Free annual sales event nets $54m

21 Dec 2017
Retail
Noon.com introduces daily flash sales

Noon.com introduces daily flash sales

21 Dec 2017
Retail
Prizes worth AED1m up for grabs at Dubai Shopping Festival promotion

Prizes worth AED1m up for grabs at Dubai Shopping Festival promotion

21 Dec 2017
Retail
Dubai's Broccoli plans major global expansion plan

Dubai's Broccoli plans major global expansion plan

19 Dec 2017
Retail
90 percent sale to take place in Dubai on December 26

90 percent sale to take place in Dubai on December 26

19 Dec 2017
Retail
UAE residents ill-prepared for holiday shopping, survey finds

UAE residents ill-prepared for holiday shopping, survey finds

19 Dec 2017
Retail
Pure Gold to absorb VAT on all gold and diamond purchases in January

Pure Gold to absorb VAT on all gold and diamond purchases in January

19 Dec 2017
Retail
Dubai mall's $91m revamp project set for June 2018 completion

Dubai mall's $91m revamp project set for June 2018 completion

18 Dec 2017
Retail
Kobe beef sales rise 500% in UAE during 2017, says distributor

Kobe beef sales rise 500% in UAE during 2017, says distributor

17 Dec 2017
Retail