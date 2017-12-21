Prizes worth AED1m up for grabs at Dubai Shopping Festival promotion

As art of the “shop and win” promotion, shoppers at participating malls are entitled to participate in a weekly raffle draw for every AED 200 spent.

Dubai Shopping Malls Group is offering shoppers the chance to win AED 1 million worth of cash prizes and vouchers during the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

Running from the beginning of DSF on December 26 until January 27, the four weekly draws will be held at the Global Village main stage on January 6, 13, 20 and 27. All the draws will be televised live on Sama Dubai.

Every week, an AED 100,000, AED 50,000 and three AED 10,000 prizes will be up for grabs, in addition to touchers for hotels, entertainment, dhow cruises and desert safaris.

“This year the Dubai Shopping Malls Group Mega Raffle has been carefully conceived to offer the right mix of winning opportunities and to elevate the shopping experience,” said Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group. “With a legacy of 23 years, we have witnessed DSF grow rapidly since its inception and is now a global attraction.”

“This is evident with the increase in number of visitors and sales at our participating malls,” he added. “Keeping in line with DSMG’s commitment towards organizing community specific activities, our promotions are designed to deliver maximum value to all our stakeholders.”

Saeed Mohammad Measam Al Falasi, executive director for retail and strategic alliances at the Dubai Shopping ad Retail Establishment (DFRE), said that the promotion and partnership with Dubai Shopping Malls Group is part of “ongoing efforts to further develop Dubai’s retail sector.”

“Campaign that will not only boost retail sales during the shopping festival period but also strengthen Dubai’s position as an internationally renowned shopping destination,” he added.