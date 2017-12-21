Dubai Duty Free annual sales event nets $54m

Airport retailer says cash registers recorded a total of 375,000 sales transactions
Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.
By Staff writer
Thu 21 Dec 2017 03:51 PM

Dubai Duty Free said on Thursday that its annual sales held earlier this week raised total revenues of AED196 million ($54 million).

To celebrate its 34th anniversary, the airport retailer offered a special 25 percent discount on a wide range of merchandise over three days from midnight on December 18-20.

First day revenues totalled AED36.9 million, rising to AED37.2 million on day two and soaring to AED121.5 million on December 20, the company said in a statement.   

From a category point of view, perfume was the highest selling category with sales of AED45.2 million, followed by cosmetics and watches.

Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free said: “The anniversary celebrations spread over three days were fantastic. We are glad to see such positive sales results across all the concourses. Extending a 25 percent discount to our customers is our way of saying thank you for their support throughout the year.”

During the sales, Dubai Duty Free’s Distribution Centre issued over 2,283 pallets of merchandise and conducted 212 trips from the warehouse to the airport.

During the same period, cash registers recorded a total of 375,000 sales transactions with nearly 107,000 sales transactions on December 20 alone.

