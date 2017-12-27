Ajman seizes more than 38,500 fake goods in raids

Counterfeit products, which were knock-offs of 34 international brands, have street value of over AED8m
Majed Al Suwaidi, director, Customer Relations Department, DED-Ajman.
By Staff writer
Wed 27 Dec 2017 01:43 PM

Ajman has announced the seizure of more than 38,500 counterfeit goods with a street value of over AED8 million.

The Directorate of Control and Consumer Protection of the Department of Economic Development - Ajman (DED-Ajman) said a total of 38,571 fake products have been seized.

The confiscated items, which were knock-offs of 34 international brands, were seized during two inspections conducted in cooperation with Ajman Police and a trademarks representative.

The inspections are part of DED-Ajman's continuing commitment towards combating the proliferation of counterfeit goods, a statement said.

Majed Al Suwaidi, director, Customer Relations Department, DED-Ajman, said it is committed to imposing stiff penalties to reduce counterfeiting in the emirate.

He added: “We remain steadfast in our efforts to work closely with Ajman Police and the representatives of these international brands in the campaign to confiscate counterfeit goods, which include fake clothing, bags and accessories. We look forward to further intensify our actions by increasing public awareness about these pirated items and educate people about their consumer rights.”

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

US giant Apple said to be in talks to open first Saudi stores

US giant Apple said to be in talks to open first Saudi stores

28 Dec 2017
Retail
UAE petrol prices to go up in January

UAE petrol prices to go up in January

28 Dec 2017
Retail
Dubai Duty Free to post strong sales growth in 2017

Dubai Duty Free to post strong sales growth in 2017

28 Dec 2017
Retail
Brick and mortar 'more optimal' than e-commerce, says Eros Group CEO

Brick and mortar 'more optimal' than e-commerce, says Eros Group CEO

24 Dec 2017
Retail
Extension of Sharjah mall set for Q1 2018 completion

Extension of Sharjah mall set for Q1 2018 completion

12 Dec 2017
Retail
Damac to offer Tesla car to lure property investors during retail fest

Damac to offer Tesla car to lure property investors during retail fest

18 Dec 2017
Retail
Dubai Duty Free annual sales event nets $54m

Dubai Duty Free annual sales event nets $54m

21 Dec 2017
Retail
Noon.com introduces daily flash sales

Noon.com introduces daily flash sales

21 Dec 2017
Retail
Prizes worth AED1m up for grabs at Dubai Shopping Festival promotion

Prizes worth AED1m up for grabs at Dubai Shopping Festival promotion

21 Dec 2017
Retail
Arab superstar set to close Dubai Shopping Festival 2018

Arab superstar set to close Dubai Shopping Festival 2018

20 Dec 2017
Retail