Ajman seizes more than 38,500 fake goods in raids

Ajman has announced the seizure of more than 38,500 counterfeit goods with a street value of over AED8 million.

The Directorate of Control and Consumer Protection of the Department of Economic Development - Ajman (DED-Ajman) said a total of 38,571 fake products have been seized.

The confiscated items, which were knock-offs of 34 international brands, were seized during two inspections conducted in cooperation with Ajman Police and a trademarks representative.

The inspections are part of DED-Ajman's continuing commitment towards combating the proliferation of counterfeit goods, a statement said.

Majed Al Suwaidi, director, Customer Relations Department, DED-Ajman, said it is committed to imposing stiff penalties to reduce counterfeiting in the emirate.

He added: “We remain steadfast in our efforts to work closely with Ajman Police and the representatives of these international brands in the campaign to confiscate counterfeit goods, which include fake clothing, bags and accessories. We look forward to further intensify our actions by increasing public awareness about these pirated items and educate people about their consumer rights.”