Dubai Duty Free to post strong sales growth in 2017

Company crossed $54 million in sales in 72-hours in December
By Staff writer
Thu 28 Dec 2017 11:39 AM

Dubai Duty Free expects to record over $1.9 billion in sales this year, on the back of a December which could see it posts its highest numbers during the month since 2014, it has announced.

Offering discounts of 25 percent on its 34th anniversary from  December 18 to 20, the airport retailer saw sales cross $54 million, surpassing the US$51.74 million mark it reached during the same period in 2014.

Sales last passed $1.9 billion in 2015 when the company recorded US$1.93 billion in sales, despite December anniversary sales during the year halving to just over $27.2 million.

Over 16 percent of Dubai Duty Free’s sales come from perfumes, with substantial earnings coming from liquor and gold, tobacco products, and confectionary. Departure sales have historically accounted for approximately 87 percent of Dubai Duty Free sales.

In June, Dubai Duty Free CEO Colm McLoughlin revealed that Retail sales per-square-metre in DDF stores now surpassed Apple’s best performing store in New York.

