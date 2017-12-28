UAE petrol prices to go up in January

The new prices are inclusive of VAT

Petrol and diesel prices in the UAE will go up in January, according to a monthly bulletin from the UAE’s Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, the price of 98 unleaded gasoline will rise to 0.09 fils to AED 2.24 liter, while 95 unleaded gasoline will go up 0.08 fils to AED 2.12 and 91 unleaded gasoline will go up 0.08 fils to AED 2.05 per liter.

The ministry added that diesel will rise 0.13 fils to AED 2.33 in January.

The new prices are inclusive of value-added tax (VAT), which takes effect on January 1.

In July 2015, the UAE’s Ministry of Energy announced removal of subsidy on petrol and diesel prices, with market-linked prices starting from August 1, 2015.