UAE petrol prices to go up in January

The new prices are inclusive of VAT
By Staff writer
Thu 28 Dec 2017 12:19 PM

Petrol and diesel prices in the UAE will go up in January, according to a monthly bulletin from the UAE’s Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, the price of 98 unleaded gasoline will rise to 0.09 fils to AED 2.24 liter, while 95 unleaded gasoline will go up 0.08 fils to AED 2.12 and 91 unleaded gasoline will go up 0.08 fils to AED 2.05 per liter.

The ministry added that diesel will rise 0.13 fils to AED 2.33 in January.

The new prices are inclusive of value-added tax (VAT), which takes effect on January 1.

In July 2015, the UAE’s Ministry of Energy announced removal of subsidy on petrol and diesel prices, with market-linked prices starting from August 1, 2015.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

US giant Apple said to be in talks to open first Saudi stores

US giant Apple said to be in talks to open first Saudi stores

28 Dec 2017
Retail
Dubai Duty Free to post strong sales growth in 2017

Dubai Duty Free to post strong sales growth in 2017

28 Dec 2017
Retail
Ajman seizes more than 38,500 fake goods in raids

Ajman seizes more than 38,500 fake goods in raids

27 Dec 2017
Retail
Brick and mortar 'more optimal' than e-commerce, says Eros Group CEO

Brick and mortar 'more optimal' than e-commerce, says Eros Group CEO

24 Dec 2017
Retail
Extension of Sharjah mall set for Q1 2018 completion

Extension of Sharjah mall set for Q1 2018 completion

12 Dec 2017
Retail
Damac to offer Tesla car to lure property investors during retail fest

Damac to offer Tesla car to lure property investors during retail fest

18 Dec 2017
Retail
Dubai Duty Free annual sales event nets $54m

Dubai Duty Free annual sales event nets $54m

21 Dec 2017
Retail
Noon.com introduces daily flash sales

Noon.com introduces daily flash sales

21 Dec 2017
Retail
Prizes worth AED1m up for grabs at Dubai Shopping Festival promotion

Prizes worth AED1m up for grabs at Dubai Shopping Festival promotion

21 Dec 2017
Retail
Arab superstar set to close Dubai Shopping Festival 2018

Arab superstar set to close Dubai Shopping Festival 2018

20 Dec 2017
Retail