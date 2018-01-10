Dubai retail giant opens first Ras Al Khaimah mall

My City Centre Al Dhait is part of Majid Al Futtaim's plan to raise UAE investments by AED30bn by 2026

Dubai-based retail giant Majid Al Futtaim has announced the opening of its first shopping destination in Ras Al Khaimah.

The company said My City Centre Al Dhait aims to meet the everyday dining, lifestyle and retail needs of Ras Al Khaimah’s fastest-growing communities.

“Today we underscore Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to delivering a unique retail experience to fast-growing communities around the region with the opening of My City Centre Al Dhait, our first shopping destination in Ras Al Khaimah and the latest addition to the growing My City Centre brand in the UAE,” said Ghaith Shocair, CEO – Shopping Malls, Majid Al Futtaim - Properties.

The AED68.5 million mall, which has a gross leasable area of 5,494 square metres, houses more than 30 regional and international lifestyle brands.

My City Centre Al Dhait is Majid Al Futtaim’s third My City Centre mall in the UAE, a neighbourhood shopping and dining destination created specifically for nearby residential and commercial communities.

The company said the opening of My City Centre Al Dhait reinforces its commitment made in 2016 to increase investments in the UAE by AED30 billion by 2026, taking its total investments in the UAE to AED48 billion.

My City Centre Al Dhait complements Majid Al Futtaim’s additional investments in the Northern Emirates, which include the expansion of both City Centre Ajman and City Centre Sharjah in 2018.