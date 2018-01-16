Dutch retail giant charts Dubai expansion course

Discount retailer's plans more stores across the Middle East over the next five years
People shop at the 'Forum des Halles' Hema store in Paris.
By Shayan Shakeel
Tue 16 Jan 2018 10:31 AM

Dutch discount retailer HEMA will open its first stories outside of Europe in Dubai this year, the company has announced.

The company, present in over a dozen countries through 700 stores, will bring its brand of affordable and original design homeware and apparel products to the city with three new stores, an expansion course it is charting with Dubai-based Apparel Group.

HEMA also plans on growing its number of stores in the region “significantly” over the next 5 years, it said in a statement.

The company, owned by British holding company Lion Capital, chose Dubai “because of the huge potential for HEMA and its interesting geographical location between Europe and Asia,” said Richard Flint, director, International HEMA.

“Dubai’s retail landscape is dominated by a large number of luxury stores, while the local population, which consists primarily of families, has a great need for stores with affordable and high-quality products. HEMA has therefore decided to join forces with a specialised partner to open its first stores in Dubai and other countries in that region in the years ahead,” he added.

