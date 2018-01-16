Spinney's to introduce 'farm to fork' food traceability

The labels, done in partnership with agricultural assurance organisation GLOBALG.A.P., will initially be on a selected number of stone fruits, such as peaches, plums and apricots.

Spinney’s will introduce a new first-of-its-kind labelling system that allows customers to trace their food “from farm to fork”, the supermarket announced on Tuesday.

The labels, done in partnership with agricultural assurance organisation GLOBALG.A.P., will initially be on a selected number of stone fruits, such as peaches, plums and apricots. Each product will include a “GlobalG..A.P number (GGN).

Shoppers will then be able to visit the GLOBALG.A.P. microsite shown on the GGN product label (www.ggn.org/spinneys) to discover information about the farmer that has grown the item and watch videos on the growing process, giving customers insight into how the food they are buying and eat came to be on the shelves at Spinneys.

“We are, and always will be, committed to providing the very best produce to our customers as we know from recent accompanied shops that this is hugely important to them,” said Spinneys CEO Matthew Frost.

“The launch of the GLOBALG.A.P. Number initiative is a big step for us in our mission to provide great value, high quality sustainably sourced-products in our stores, served by knowledgeable staff focussed on delivering brilliant customer service.

“Whilst we have a talented team of buyers who regularly meet farmers all over the world to learn about their growing practices and ensure that the food we’re putting on shelves is top quality, we do know our customers want greater visibility of where their food is coming from.

"We truly believe this new partnership is a great way for our customers to build even greater confidence in our sourcing methods,” he added.

In December, Spinneys announced that it is planning to open 18 new outlets as part of an expansion in UAE by 2020.

Additionally, it is investing $48 million (AED175m) in a new Spinneys headquarters located in Dubai’s Meydan area, which will feature a flagship store and on-site cookery school to assist culinary training and development. It is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2019.