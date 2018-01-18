Dairy firm Almarai ranked best brand in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s biggest dairy company Almarai is the most positively perceived brand in the kingdom for the third year in a row

Saudi Arabia’s biggest dairy company Almarai is the most positively perceived brand in the kingdom for the third year in a row, while mobile giant Nokia has the biggest improvement in positive brand perception, according to YouGov’s BrandIndex.

Aside from Almarai, the most trusted brands in Saudi Arabia were found to be WhatsApp, iPhone, Apple, fast-food chain Al Baik, Samsung, YouTube, Google, Samsun Galaxy and Dettol.

Three mobile brands made a marked improvement in consumer sentiment in 2017, with Nokia leading the way, followed by Samsung in sixth place and Huawei in seventh.

Additionally, Western Union and Al Rajhi bank were found to have generated more positive chatter among Saudi consumers, coming in second and fourth place respectively. Google and Facebook are the most improved internet and social media brands, coming in third and fifth place.

The Bin Laden Group, Samsung and Egypt Air rounded out the top 10 of the most improved brands.

To create the rankings, YouGov used “buzz” scores, which are calculated by asking consumers daily if they’d “heard anything positive or negative about a brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word-of-mouth”.

The rankings are a reflection of the highest average buzz score, and the largest buzz score improvement over the last 12 months.

“Buzz scores show how brands are resonating with consumers on a daily basis, and ultimately indicate to marketers the level and direction of recent brand exposure,” said Scott Booth, Head of Data Products in MENA.

"In a market increasingly edging towards a digital-based economy, digital devices and media platforms form an integral part consumers’ daily lives."

While seven digital brands performed strongly in the ranking, Booth noted that Almarai, Al Baik and Dettol “are proving you don’t have to be a digital brand to produce and execute a winning strategy to positively connect with consumers in today’s tech-savvy market.”