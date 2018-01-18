World's first Vitamin D water launched in UAE

Vitamin D shortage raises the risk of chronic diseases such as osteoporosis, heart disease, some cancers and multiple sclerosis, as well as infectious diseases including tuberculosis.

The water aims to lower vitamin deficiency in the country

Al Ain Vitamin D water, believed to be the first of its kind in the world, has been launched in the UAE to reduce deficiency of the vitamin, common in over 78 percent of residents.

The bottled still water was revealed by Agthia Group at the International Water Summit during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. It is claimed to have no flavours, colours or preservatives.

Vitamin D shortage raises the risk of chronic diseases such as osteoporosis, heart disease, some cancers and multiple sclerosis, as well as infectious diseases including tuberculosis.

Adequate levels of Vitamin D, however, may prevent multiple bone disorders such as rickets in children, and osteomalacia and osteopenia in adults.

Exposure to sunlight in the region is low due to a preference for indoor activities that is attributable to the hot summer months, but innovative products such as Al Ain Vitamin D water can help safely address the pressing issue, according to director general at Emirates Standards and Metrology Authority (ESMA), Abdulla Abdul Qadir Al Meini.

The water delivers 50 international units (IU) of the recommended daily allowance (RDA) per 500ml bottle and 33 IU of the RDA per 330ml bottle.

It will be distributed at supermarkets nationwide starting January 15 2018.