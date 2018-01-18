Restaurant brand wagamama unveils UAE expansion plan

Flagship outlet to open in Dubai Mall, followed by Sharjah and Abu Dhabi openings later this year

Global brand wagamama has announced plans to expand its presence in the UAE with a new flagship restaurant to open in The Dubai Mall, and two more eateries planned in 2018.

wagamama, which was founded in London’s Bloomsbury district in 1992, said in a statement that its Dubai Mall restaurant will open on January 31, bringing the number of locations across the UAE to five.

It is the first wagamama restaurant in the UAE to feature the same interior design as London’s flagship branch in Covent Gardens with a modern interior featuring sleek mirrors and communal tables.

Comfortably seating 156 guests and spanning over 4,000 square feet, the restaurant also boasts an outdoor terrace.

The opening marks a new chapter in the wider expansion plans for the restaurant brand across the UAE and a growing presence in neighboring GCC countries. Restaurants in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi are also in development for later this year.

Wagamama boasts 180 restaurants across 23 countries worldwide, while the GCC count stands at a strong 11.



RMAL hospitality opened the first Wagamama at Crown Plaza on SZR followed by the Greens, JBR and Palm Jumeriah in 2004, 2007 and 2015 respectively.

Elias Madbak, director of operations at RMAL Hospitality, franchise partner for the brand in the UAE said: “Our strategy is to deliver world-class experiences to the UAE. The arrival of wagamama at The Dubai Mall is a significant milestone for the brand as we continue our expansion across the UAE."