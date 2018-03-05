Retailer Pure Gold honoured by Dubai's DED

Pure Gold Jewellers has been recognised by the Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED) for its contribution to their partnership and growth over the past few years.

Sami Al Qamzi, director-general of Dubai Department of Economic Development honoured philanthropist Firoz Merchant, chairman, Pure Gold Group, at the second Partners Forum 2018 held at the Ritz Carlton, Dubai.

Pure Gold Jewellers was the only jewellery group in Dubai to be recognised, a statement said.

Merchant said: “We are honoured to be recognised by the Dubai Department of Economic Development as this is a testament to our ongoing efforts to work closely with the government sector. We will continue the legacy of the Pure Gold Group to be an able contributor to public-private partnerships in the country.

“As a private sector entity, we appreciate decisions like the freezing of Dubai government fees for the next three years as this will help boost Dubai’s economic and social stability. I believe Dubai has offered Pure Gold Jewellers the right foundations on which to grow.”

The forum was also attended by over 80 public and private sector DED partner institutions, its agencies and media representatives who were honoured for their efforts in communicating the vision and efforts of DED and its agencies during 2017.

Established in 1989 in Dubai, Pure Gold Jewellers has more than 125 stores in the Middle East and Asia, and with another 200 stores planned worldwide.