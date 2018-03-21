Al-Futtaim to invest $1.7bn in Egyptian mall

The figure represents almost twice the amount at the company had originally envisioned
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
Wed 21 Mar 2018 11:22 AM

Dubai-based Al-Futtaim real estate plans to invest approximately $1.7 billion in in the Cairo Festival City Mall in Egypt by 2023, according to a Reuters report.

The figure represents almost twice the amount originally planned, managing director Ashraf Ezzeldin said at a news conference. Ezzeldin added that a third of the investment will be drawn from loans, with the remaining funds provided by the company.

Al-Futtaim’s original plans called for an investment of between $850.8 and $964.2 million. The company has already invested $680.6 million in the mall, which is 60 percent complete.

Ezzeldin added that the company plans to launch four projects worth $425.4 million this year, with expected sales of around $850 million. The projects will be completed in the next three years, he added.

