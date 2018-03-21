Top women to lead motivational talks at Dubai Mall

Dubai Mall is hosting a series of breakfast motivational talks from leading women, as part of its celebration of International Women’s Month.

The meetings, at various locations in the mall, will feature stories of success and personal achievements from inspiring individuals from the community, including artists and entrepreneurs.

Next week will see speeches from author Stephanie Roberts (Monday March 26, 11am at Eat Greek, Lower Ground Floor); Megan French, VP of Marketing for Enritsch.com (Tuesday March 27, 11am at Laduree, First Floor) and published scholar Dr Reem El Mutwalli (Wednesday March 28, at Awani, Second Floor).

Roberts, an advocate for the effects of positive psychology on the child’s mind, will be talking about ‘Finding inspiration as a mother’.

French is discussion ‘My journey to happiness’ will touch upon her 20-year journey as a mother of twins, corporate executive and business owner.

Dr Mutwalli will be talking about the evolution of traditional womenswear and cultural influences on art and design.

Visitors are encouraged to attend and take part in the community sessions, as the speakers discuss juggling work-life balance, motherhood, journeys to success and gender balance and inclusion. All sessions are free to attend and include complimentary breakfast.