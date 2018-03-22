ADNOC unit reveals locations of first Dubai service stations

ADNOC Distribution says entering the Dubai market is a key part of expansion
By Staff writer
Thu 22 Mar 2018 01:55 PM

ADNOC Distribution has revealed the locations of its first three service stations in Dubai, which are due to open this year.

The company said entering the Dubai market was a key part of the its strategy in the lead up to its successful IPO in December.

Construction has started on three ADNOC Distribution stations in high traffic areas at the Dubai Investment Park on Mohamed bin Zayed Road near the Expo 2020 site and Al Maktoum Airport, in Al Qusais near Dubai International Airport, and on the busy Dubai-Al Ain highway.

All three Dubai stations will have large fuel filling bays, convenience stores and popular fast food restaurants.

ADNOC Distribution is also in discussions with an international partner to provide electric car charging facilities at the Dubai stations, state news agency WAM reported.

Saeed Mubarak Al Rashdi, CEO, said: "The point of our expansion into the emirate of Dubai is to bring our excellent services to more consumers as part of our drive to improve choice, convenience and service for customers wherever they may be in the UAE."

