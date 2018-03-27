ENOC opens first of 16 Dubai service stations planned for 2018

ENOC Group has opened a new service station at Al Marmoum First on Dubai-Al Ain Road as part of its expansion plans aimed at building 54 service stations by 2020.



ENOC said the service station is the first in that area serving the upcoming and nearby communities and covers an area of 72,743 square feet, adding that a total of 16 are scheduled to open in 2018.



Last year, ENOC piloted the first solar-powered service station in the country at its Dubai Internet City (DIC) facility.

All future ENOC service stations including this one will be powered by solar energy to support the UAE’s long-term strategy to target an energy mix that combines renewable, nuclear and clean energy sources, it said in a statement.



Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said: The opening of the new service station falls within our long-term strategy to increase our UAE footprint by 40 percent. We remain committed to implementing new technologies that promote sustainability and improve the health and safety standards for our customers.”



To reduce waiting periods, dispensers are built with retractable hoses to enable refuelling of cars from both sides, he added.



The new station also includes a ZOOM convenience store, Pronto, a drive-thru McDonalds, a drive-thru ATM, a cafeteria and a prayer room.