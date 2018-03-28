MidEast firm inks deal with Warner Bros to launch original DC Comics collection

Exclusive: Jobedu, the streetwear and casual fashion company, will be giving the likes of Superman and Batman a regional twist

Jobedu, the apparel company known for its playful combination of global pop culture and Middle Eastern references, has just inked a deal with Warner Bros Consumer Products and its regional licensing representatives Shooting Stars to give an Arab twist to iconic characters such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.

As part of the deal, the Amman-headquartered company will be releasing a whole new merchandise collection that will feature the iconic characters from DC, as well as Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Tom and Jerry and The Flintstones – all with their customary allusions to Middle East culture, language and dialect.

The new collection will include their now-famous t-shirts and hoodies, beach towels, accessories, home, stationery, gifts and novelties.

The collection will be developed by Jobedu’s team of regional and international graphic designers and will be available for sale across the region from April 1 in Virgin Megastores in the UAE, in their dedicated outlets in Jordan and their online store.

“As an avid pop culture consumer myself, I’m super excited that Jobedu will be offering local communities original merchandise for these awesome properties made by some of the coolest designers in the region,” said Tamer AlMasri, co-founder and CEO of Jobedu.

“We are very pleased that one of the region’s most creative and enthusiastic apparel partners has joined the Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP) family,” said Roy Chacra, director of Shooting Stars LLC. “Jobedu will be bringing to our local customers great products, innovative designs and a unique creative approach.”