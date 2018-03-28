Souq.com launches sale with discounts of up to 70%

Everything For You sale, which runs until Saturday, features Amazon Global Store products for first time

E-commerce platform Souq.com on Wednesday launched the third edition of its Everything For You sale, offering customers discounts of up to 70 percent.

The sale, which runs until Saturday, offers savings on thousands of products, Souq.com said in a statement.

It added that the Everything For You sale has more than doubled its product range since last year and includes fashion, accessories, home, gardening and electronics.

Additionally, for the first time, Amazon Global Store will be a part of the sale, providing more deals on fashion, tech accessories, books, home and kitchen from the 2 million available products.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Souq.com CEO and co-founder, said: “The customer response was extraordinarily positive last year, and we’re excited to help customers find great discounts again this year. For the first time ever, we also have the Amazon Global Store included in the sale event, making it even bigger and better for customers.”

A report last year forecast that the Middle East e-commerce market is set to double to more than $69bn by 2020.

Online regional payment platform PayFort said the UAE’s $27 billion e-commerce market and Saudi Arabia’s $22 billion market will be the two largest markets dominating the region by 2020.