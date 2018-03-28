Dubai shopping mall unveils new retail strategy for 2018

Deal with Emaar Entertainment for Reel Cinemas launch is just the first step, says Al Ghurair CEO
By Staff writer
Wed 28 Mar 2018 01:59 PM

Al Ghurair Centre, the GCC’s first shopping centre, has unveiled its new strategy for 2018 which aims to revitalise its retail mix and community engagement.

The 2018 Strategy includes forging a key partnership with Emaar Entertainment to operate an 18-screen Reel Cinemas Megaplex by the end of the year.

Sultan Al Ghurair, CEO of Al Ghurair Properties said: “We are excited to announce the initial highlights of our 2018 strategy, the first step of which is our key partnership with Emaar Entertainment.

"Joining efforts with local entertainment tycoons and bringing Reel Cinemas to Al Ghurair Centre will ensure that people from the neighbouring areas will experience world-class entertainment at their doorsteps.”

2018 will see the launch of new retail format offerings integrating “lifestyle experience” in its retail space, and social activities to bring the community together and promote the social responsibility culture.

More details of Al Ghurair Centre’s overhaul strategy to be fully revealed in the second quarter.

The Reel Cinemas will offer platinum movie suites, dine-in and Dolby cinema experiences, spanning across 75,000 sq ft over two floors, with a link bridge to the mall. It will host 1,800 seats.

Launched in 1982, Al Ghurair Centre is now home to over 270 brands and more than 50 restaurants, entertainment venues and two hypermarkets, in addition to its outdoor Dining District, and a luxury hotel (Swissôtel Al Ghurair Hotel) and furnished deluxe residences (Swissôtel Living).

