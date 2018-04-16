Dubai's Landmark plans to expand GCC malls portfolio

Oasis Mall, the neighbourhood shopping brand, will open four new malls in the UAE, Oman, and Bahrain

Landmark Group, one of the largest retail and hospitality conglomerates in the Middle East, is expanding its shopping mall footprint across four GCC countries under its Oasis Mall brand.

It added that the upcoming malls will be located in "vibrant communities to deliver an enjoyable experience to customers in both urban centres as well as satellite cities".

Set to be completed in 2019, the expansion will increase Oasis Mall’s presence to 11 mall destinations across existing territories with a total GLA of over 2.6 million square feet of retail space within the malls’ portfolio of over 500 stores.

Mark Ruffley, business head – Oasis Malls, said: “With the new neighbourhood destinations, we aim to offer shoppers and retailers an engaging retail experience that is fun, inviting, affordable and approachable, through a vibrant mix of retail, dining and entertainment for the entire family.”

Recent statistics from Frank Knight reveal that the existing malls in the UAE, combined with the ones that are in the pipeline, will together account for ten million sq m of retail space by 2020.

In the UAE, Oasis Mall is set to open its first destination in Sharjah in early 2019, which will also host the first Cinépolis Cinema in the UAE.

Outside the UAE, three new destinations will be launched – one in Bahrain and two in Oman. In Oman, new destinations will open in Sohar and Salalah by Q4 2018 while the new mall in Bahrain will be home to over 80 shops and will open in Q3 of this year in Juffair.

Ruffley added: “The new malls will feature designs, materials and finishes that have been inspired by nature, and driven by functionality. We have incorporated natural elements to the overall look and feel and focused on sustainability in all aspects of design and material use.”