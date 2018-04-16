Kuwait's new Al Kout Mall opens, set to add go-kart track in 2019

Developer Tamdeen Group on Monday opened Al Kout Mall to the public as the latest addition to the Al Kout project, Kuwait’s largest waterfront retail and leisure destination.

Al Kout Mall has organised a month-long program of events, including international acrobatic shows from the UK, and an indoor hot air balloon experience for children, as part of the opening celebrations.

With the addition of Al Kout Mall, the Al Kout project now offers a total of 100,000 sq m of retail opportunities, across 360 shops spread over three floors.

It also offers dedicated dining areas and a restaurant terrace is set to open shortly as well as parking for 3,600 cars.

Al Kout Mall is home to Infunity Sea, the latest addition to the world of family entertainment while Cinescape will also open during the third quarter of 2018.

Another feature coming to the mall in 2019 is Kuwait Karting which will be located on the roof and will be the biggest indoor go-karting track of its kind in the Middle East.

Muath B Al Roumi, general manager, Tamdeen Group Marketing, said: “Al Kout Mall, the largest shopping and entertainment destination in the South of Kuwait, features contemporary and distinctive architectural designs to serve the southern regions, the entire population of Kuwait and visitors from abroad. The mall will provide an enriching family experience, full of fun and entertainment in one location."