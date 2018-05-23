Spinneys' Honey Cake consumption increases by 250% during Ramadan

The locally-owned supermarket chain said it is increasing production of its Dubai-produced Honey Cake by almost 250 percent per day during the Holy Month.

The locally-owned supermarket chain said it is increasing production of its Dubai-produced Honey Cake by almost 250 percent per day during the Holy Month.

“Ramadan is known for its wide variety of desserts and sweets and no Iftar table is complete without a delectable dessert,” said Matthew Frost, CEO of Spinneys Dubai.

“Spinneys produces each Honey Cake right here in Dubai in a state-of-the-art production facility where each delicious cake is baked from scratch before being dressed by hand by an expert team who can complete a full cake in just three-minutes.”

The Honey Cake is made from seven thin rounds of cake, layered with fresh cream then sprinkled all over with crumbs of the honey cake mix which is made of all natural ingredients.

Frost said the Honey Cake also produces zero waste because each cake is precisely made to ensure consistency and quality and any excess sponge is milled into crumbs and used to dress the cakes.

Spinneys also launched a brand new range of limited-edition Ramadan tartlets in three flavours - fig, date and pistachio and almonds with a golden almond paste.

Spinneys has also partnered with another home-grown brand, Lime Tree Café, to introduce a range of hand-made cookies, fudge and biscotti during Ramadan.