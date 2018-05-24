Fashion Forward to open pop-up store in Saudi Arabia

FFWD’s store will present a curated selection of apparel and accessory from regional designers including Anaya, Atelier Zuhra, Arwa Al Banawi, Baruni, Beige, Bint Thani, Hessa Falasi, Lama Jouni, Nasiba Hapiz, Sara Altwaim, Shahad Rehaimi and Sara’s bag.

Middle East design platform Fashion Forward Dubai (FFWD) will return to Saudi Arabia for a second edition of its pop-up store in leading department store Rubaiyat in Jeddah, from May 25 to June 15.

Rubaiyat owns the rights to luxury brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Dolce & Gabbana in the kingdom.

FFWD’s store will present a curated selection of apparel and accessory from regional designers including Anaya, Atelier Zuhra, Arwa Al Banawi, Baruni, Beige, Bint Thani, Hessa Falasi, Lama Jouni, Nasiba Hapiz, Sara Altwaim, Shahad Rehaimi and Sara’s bag.

The collections on display will include Spring Summer 2018 ready-to-wear fashion and accessories, as well as Ramadan-specific capsules.

The pop up is part of FFWD’s efforts to promote, celebrate and develop fashion talent in the region. Endorsed by the Dubai Design & Fashion Council (DDFC) and supported by Dubai Design District (d3), it is dedicated to supporting the fashion ecosystem in the Middle East.

“Fashion Forward has decided to partner with the prestigious Rubaiyat for its second edition as we firmly believe in the synergy that this partnership brings to all parties involved,” said FFWD co-founder and CEO Bong Guerrero.

“We were thrilled with the success of the designers in last year’s pop up and are enthusiastic about the opportunity to continue nurturing our designers in growing retail markets, such as KSA,” he added.