76% of UAE consumers make 'impulsive' purchases during Ramadan

With 40% believing the holy month has the best shopping offers and deals, around 58% already have certain purchases in mind that they want to make.

The stats are the highest in the GCC when it comes to shopping during the holy month

Data shows that 76% of people in the UAE make planned or impulsive purchases during Ramadan, the highest rate when compared to other GCC states, according to YouGov.

While consumers are on the look-out for promotions across a broad range of categories, 54% are looking for deals in groceries and fresh produce, 51% in clothes, 39% in mobile phones and 36% in fashion accessories.

The study also suggests that most consumers only consider brands when it comes to big Ramadan purchases such as cars (54%), mobile devices (54%), computers and laptops (50%) and cameras (49%).

However, big names are measured in the household electronics (45%), beauty products (44%), and household appliances (41%).

Despite a recent boost in e-commerce, only 9% said they plan to shop purely online during Ramadan.

Instead, 39% will shop at the mall/in-store, while 38% will shop both online and in-store. Around 14% will shop wherever the best promotions are, with 44% saying they will try a different mall in if it has good offers. Fewer people, 39%, said they will go only to their preferred malls.

While a lot of shopping is done in-store, many customers gain awareness of sales through online channels, with 42% finding out about promotions via social media ads and 39% via internet ads. Around 30% hear about promotions via emails/SMS from companies and brands.

However, in-store adverts (38%), word-of-mouth (33%), and out-of-home (33%) influencing also influenced the choices of Ramadan shoppers.